A look at the AP Top 32 NFL rankings after Week 4

1. DENVER BRONCOS (4-0) – Last week’s ranking: 1t. Won 27-7 at Buccaneers. Next: vs. Falcons. ... Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) throws a pass as offensive guard Michael Schofield (79) blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Tampa, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
The Associated Press
2. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-0) Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 24-10 vs. Giants. Next: vs. Texans. ... Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, right, evagdes New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in Minneapolis.
Andy Clayton-King
The Associated Press
3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-1) – Last week’s ranking: 1t. Lost 16-0 vs. Bills. Next: at Browns. ... Patriots linebackers Jamie Collins, left, Dont’a Hightower, center, and Jonathan Freeny look on during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Elise Amendola
The Associated Press
4. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-0) Last week’s ranking: 4. Bye. Next: at Lions. ... Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Philadelphia.
Michael Perez
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, and Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after Sherman intercepted a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun
The Associated Press
5. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (3-1) Last week’s ranking: 6. Won 27-17 at Jets. Next: Bye. ... Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
Jared Wickerham
The Associated Press
7. GREEN BAY PACKERS (2-1) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Bye. Next: vs. Giants. ... Packers quarteraback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer
The Associated Press
8. ATLANTA FALCONS (3-1) – Last week’s ranking: 17. Won 48-33 vs. Panthers. Next: at Broncos. ... Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta.
Rainier Ehrhardt
The Associated Press
9. RAIDERS (3-1) – Last week’s ranking: 16. Won 28-27 at Ravens. Next: vs. Chargers.... Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, center, huddles with teammates during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press
10. BALTIMORE RAVENS (3-1) Last week’s ranking: 7t. Lost 28-27 vs. Raiders. Next: vs. Redskins. ... Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates Crockett Gillmore, left, and Mike Wallace during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
14. LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-1) Last week’s ranking: No. 19. Won 17-13 at Cardinals. Next: vs. Bills. ... Rams outside linebacker Mark Barron (26) celebrates his fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
The Associated Press
25. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (1-3) Last week’s ranking: No. 23t. Lost 35-34 vs. Saints. Next: at Raiders. ... Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is wrapped up by New Orleans Saints defensive end Paul Kruger, above, and others during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in San Diego.
Denis Poroy
The Associated Press
31. 49ERS (1-3) Last week’s ranking: 28. Lost 24-17 vs. Cowboys. Next: Bye. ... 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, center, is helped off the field next to defensive end DeForest Buckner (99) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Santa Clara.
Ben Margot
The Associated Press
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-4) Last week's ranking: No. 3. Lost 31-20 vs. Redskins. Next: vs. Patriots. ... Browns quarterback Cody Kessler (6) is hit by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Will Compton (51) after he threw a touchdown pass during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Landover, Md. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Bengals; 12. Cowboys; 13. Texans; 14. Rams; 15. Chiefs; 16. Panthers; 17t. Bills; 17t. Giants; 19. Redskins; 20. Cardinals; 21. Jets; 22. Saints; 23. Jaguars; 24. Buccaneers; 25. Chargers; 26. Dolphins; 27. Lions; 28. Colts; 29. Titans; 30. Bears.
Mark Tenally
The Associated Press