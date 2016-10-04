Sports

October 4, 2016 8:55 PM

Fresno City men blank COS to stay unbeaten in CVC soccer

The Fresno City College men’s soccer team maintained its unbeaten start to Central Valley Conference play Tuesday, shutting out visiting College of the Sequoias 2-0.

Sophomore attacking midfielder Noe Prieto put the Rams ahead in the 17th minute with a goal and in the second half drew a foul in the penalty box that defender Andres Rios converted for the score.

The Rams improved to 9-0-3 overall and 2-0-1 in the CVC, while the Giants, who entered Tuesday unbeaten in their past three matches, fell to 5-3-1 overall and 1-1-1 in conference.

7 shutouts in 12 matches for Fresno City College this season

Fresno City, which is ranked No. 2 in the state only behind Mt. SAC, continues its season Oct. 11 at Modesto. COS hosts Taft at 4 p.m. Friday.

