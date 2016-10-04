Fresno City blanks COS to stay unbeaten

The Bulldogs football team opens Mountain West Conference play at Las Vegas on Saturday night, Oct. 1. It's a tough schedule for Fresno State, Bee sports columnist Marek Warszawski says. But the Rebels lost their No. 1 quarterback to injury.
Fresno State wasn't interested in actively pursuing Bullard High star running back Charles Williams. Was that a mistake? Williams is playing as a true freshman for UNLV. Could the Bulldogs have benefited from recruiting him? Saturday could reveal some of those answers when Fresno State plays at UNLV in the first matchup with Williams playing against his hometown university.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos, which has never won a league or Central Section volleyball title, is off to a 22-0 start and a No. 16 ranking by The Bee heading into its North Sequoia League opener Sept. 27 against Washington. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee
With the Fresno State football team off to a 1-3 start, coach Tim DeRuyter addressed the increasing pressure to get the Bulldogs back on track. Senior receiver Aaron Peck also talked about playing amid speculation DeRuyter's job is in jeopardy.
—Bryant-Jon Anteola / The Fresno Bee
The Fresno State football team opened with a 31-0 lead against Tulsa and appeared headed for a blowout against a quality nonconference opponent. But things would fall apart from there on, leaving Fresno State gasped and stunned and heaving for a victory in the end.
— Bryant-Jon Anteola
We asked tailgaters, a snack bar worker and some guys from the Fresno State marching band to give their best, full-throated version of "Bulldog Spirit" ("...down in my heart...") before the football team's game against Tulsa on Saturday, September 24, 2016. Here's what happened.