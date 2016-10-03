Prosecutors help ex-NBA player recall theft by gang members

A former NBA player took the witness stand in the racketeering trial of six alleged Chicago gang members to hear his grand jury testimony read after telling jurors he couldn't remember being victimized by the defendants in 2006.
Bobby Simmons testified Thursday in the trial of the alleged leaders of the ultraviolent Hobos street gang that he had difficulty remembering the theft of a $200,000 gold and diamond necklace by a defendant, Paris "Poleroski" Poe.
In Simmons' grand jury testimony, the former Milwaukee Bucks player said he pursued the car containing the two alleged thieves through the streets of Chicago as they shot at him at least 15 times.
The Hobos, credited with nine murders by prosecutors, has been described as "the worst of the worst" of Chicago's street gangs.
