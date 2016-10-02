Crabtree's third touchdown of the day leads Raiders past Ravens

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts, left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Derek Carr, center, and center Rodney Hudson in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gestures as he walks onto the field with teammates Jon Feliciano, left, and Marquette King before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) tumbles over teammate Eric Weddle, left, and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle (32) watches Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) make a touchdown reception during the first quarter on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Baltimore.
Karl Merton Ferron
The Baltimore Sun
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, right, fist-bumps tackle Donald Penn (72) and offensive guard Kelechi Osemele after a Raiders touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) threads a complete pass over the outstretched arm of Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Zach Orr (54) during the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Baltimore.
Karl Merton Ferron
The Baltimore Sun
Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith, front, breaks up a pass attempt to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) celebrates the first of his three touchdown catches with teammate Vadal Alexander in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens receiver Kamar Aiken, left, loses the Oakland Raiders’ SaQwan Edwards, who returns a punt to the 6-yard line during the first quarter on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Baltimore.
Karl Merton Ferron
The Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West, top, is tackled by Oakland Raiders free safety Reggie Nelson as he rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) chases after a ball after breaking up a pass attempt to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, center, falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) intercepts a two-point conversion attempt in the end zone in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, left, makes a touchdown catch in front of Baltimore Ravens strong safety Eric Weddle in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith, center, celebrates his touchdown with teammates Crockett Gillmore, left, and Mike Wallace in the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley tackles Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree (15) beats the Baltimore Ravens’ Kendrick Lewis for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the game-winning touchdown, as the Raiders defeated the Ravens 28-27 on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Kenneth K. Lam
The Baltimore Sun
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree, left, scores a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens free safety Kendrick Lewis in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
A frustrated Joe Flacco (5) stands with Dennis Pitta (88) and Crockett Gillmore on the sideline after the Baltimore Ravens turned the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Baltimore.
Kenneth K. Lam
The Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, shakes hands with Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Baltimore. Oakland won 28-27.
Gail Burton
The Associated Press