A look at Turner Field by the numbers:
First game — April 4, 1997
Last game — Oct. 2, 2016
Braves regular-season record — 951-668
Braves postseason record — 15-23
NL East championships — 10 (1997-2005, 2013)
NL wild card game — 2012
NL Division Series — 1997-2005, 2010, 2013
NL Championship Series — 1997-99, 2001
World Series — 1999
All-Star Game — 2000
World Series championships — None
Rainouts — 18
Total attendance (regular season) — 52,439,513
Largest season attendance — 3,464,488 (1997)
Smallest season attendance — 2,001,392 (2015)
Largest crowd — 54,296 (Oct. 2, 2010 vs. Philadelphia)
Smallest crowd — 12,595 (April 29, 2015 vs. Washington)
No-Hitters — Three (Arizona's Randy Johnson, May 18, 2004, perfect game; Colorado's Ubaldo Jimenez, April 17, 2010; Philadelphia's Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and Jonathan Papelbon, Sept. 1, 2014)
Retired Numbers — Greg Maddux (31), Tom Glavine (47), Bobby Cox (6), John Smoltz (29) and Chipper Jones (10).
