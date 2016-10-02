Dominic Scelzi scores first win of 2016

Sprint car driver Dominic Scelzi is back home – and winning.
The Fresno 18-year-old scored his first win of 2016 and his first career win at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico on Friday night, making a last-lap pass on the quarter-mile clay oval.
He came back Saturday on night two of the track’s Fall Nationals for cars powered by 360-cubic-inch engines and placed eighth.
It comes after spending most of the summer traveling the Midwest racing with the national World of Outlaws tour and others, and marks Scelzi as a driver to watch in big events the next three weekends in the central San Joaquin Valley. The King of the West 410 tour hits Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway on Oct. 8, then Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford Oct. 14-15 for the Cotton Classic. Then it’s the 23rd annual Trophy Cup for 360s Oct. 20-22 with an entry list that’s already at 77 cars.
In the Fall Nationals in Chico, DJ Netto of Hanford was fourth Friday (after starting 14th) and second Saturday. Easton-based Tarlton Racing entered two cars with star drivers Jason Meyers of Clovis, the former two-time Outlaws champion, and Jonathan Allard of Chico, a five-time series champion in New Zealand and Australia. Meyers had a fourth-place finish Saturday.
Madera Speedway – Sierra Jackson of Idaho led all 30 laps to take the $3,000 winner’s purse in the winged sprints feature Saturday night.
Jackson beat Cody Gerhardt of Madera to the finish line by .111 seconds. Justin Kawahata of Clovis was third in the nine-car field.
A new traveling stock car series, West Coast Sportsman, made its debut with a 75-lap feature won by Derek Copeland of Anderson. Matt Erickson of La Grange,who’s been dominating stock car divisions at Madera this season, was fourth in an 11-car field.
Other feature winners were Austin Carter (360 super modifieds), Scott Pierovich (Bay Cities Racing Association midgets), Bert Stephens (MSTs), Kyle Fortney (Toyota Sedans) and Annie Breidlinger (U.S. Auto Club HPD Midgets).
Et cetera – Outlaws driver Joey Saldana of Indiana had a good September in the Fresno-based Roth Motorsports with three top-10 finishes including his 99th career Outlaws win. The Roth team also pulled out its California car to race at Chico with Hollister’s Ryan Bernal behind the wheel. … The USAC/California Racing Association 410 sprint car series traveled to Peoria, Arizona, for two races and Visalia’s Richard Vander Weerd posted a third and a seventh in the features.
