Hill becomes Wyoming's all-time leading rusher in 38-17 win

Brian Hill became Wyoming's all-time leading rusher early in the second quarter and the Cowboys beat Colorado State 38-17 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Hill, who finished with 166 yards rushing and a touchdown, surpassed Devin Moore (2005-08) for the program record for career rushing yards on a 39-yard run to the 5. That set up Shaun Wick's TD run on the next play, cutting Colorado State's lead to 14-10.
Hill added a 49-yard run to the 1 in the third quarter and followed it with his TD run, bulling through two Rams defenders on a second effort to make it 31-17. Wyoming (3-2) capped the scoring on Josh Allen's 18-yard keeper with seven seconds left in the third.
Collin Hill had 370 yards passing for Colorado State (2-3), which led 14-3 before giving way to Wyoming's 35-3 run to finish the game.
