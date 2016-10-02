Fresno City football keeps the Pump

Fresno City College defeated Reedley 58-7 in the annual 'Battle for the Pump' on Saturday. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
No. 1 Clovis 58, Centennial 17

Top-ranked Clovis rolled over Centennial as Trey Lake passed for two touchdowns, Samir Allen rushed for two scores and the Ruger Wyneken-led Cougars defense also came up with two scores. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee

Clovis Olympian returns home

U.S. Olympic sprinter Jenna Prandini, who placed 10th in the 200 meters at the Rio Games, returns to her alma mater Clovis High as grand marshal of its annual homecoming football game. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee

Marek Warszawski

Fresno State vs. Tulsa: 3 things to know

Bee sports columnist Marek Warszawski rolls out a trio of things to consider before the Fresno State football team's home game against Tulsa on Saturday, September 24, 2016. Leading the pack: Red Wave fans' growing impatience with head coach Tim DeRuyter over the program's on-field struggles, and what athletic director Jim Bartko says about it.

