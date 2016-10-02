Fresno City football keeps the Pump

Fresno State wasn't interested in actively pursuing Bullard High star running back Charles Williams. Was that a mistake? Williams is playing as a true freshman for UNLV. Could the Bulldogs have benefited from recruiting him? Saturday could reveal some of those answers when Fresno State plays at UNLV in the first matchup with Williams playing against his hometown university.
Liberty-Madera Ranchos, which has never won a league or Central Section volleyball title, is off to a 22-0 start and a No. 16 ranking by The Bee heading into its North Sequoia League opener Sept. 27 against Washington. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee
The Fresno State football team opened with a 31-0 lead against Tulsa and appeared headed for a blowout against a quality nonconference opponent. But things would fall apart from there on, leaving Fresno State gasped and stunned and heaving for a victory in the end.
— Bryant-Jon Anteola
We asked tailgaters, a snack bar worker and some guys from the Fresno State marching band to give their best, full-throated version of "Bulldog Spirit" ("...down in my heart...") before the football team's game against Tulsa on Saturday, September 24, 2016. Here's what happened.
Top-ranked Clovis rolled over Centennial as Trey Lake passed for two touchdowns, Samir Allen rushed for two scores and the Ruger Wyneken-led Cougars defense also came up with two scores. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee
U.S. Olympic sprinter Jenna Prandini, who placed 10th in the 200 meters at the Rio Games, returns to her alma mater Clovis High as grand marshal of its annual homecoming football game. -- Nick Giannandrea / The Fresno Bee
Bee sports columnist Marek Warszawski rolls out a trio of things to consider before the Fresno State football team's home game against Tulsa on Saturday, September 24, 2016. Leading the pack: Red Wave fans' growing impatience with head coach Tim DeRuyter over the program's on-field struggles, and what athletic director Jim Bartko says about it.