Fresno City thumps Reedley heading into bye week

It’s about to get serious for the Fresno City College football team.
After the Northern California fifth-ranked Rams rolled past Reedley 58-7 in the “Battle for the Pump” rivalry football game at Ratcliffe Stadium on Saturday, Fresno City coach Tony Caviglia said he wants his team to start focusing on the Valley Conference.
The Rams have two weeks to prepare before opening on the road in Hayward against Chabot on Oct. 15.
“It’s serious now,” Caviglia said. “Conference is what it’s all about. Think we know our team pretty well right now and we need to make sure we have all of our pieces in place. We came out relatively healthy in this game.”
The Rams get to hang on the Pump for another year as they finished the nonconference portion of the schedule 3-2.
Fresno City running back Elgin Austin finished with two touchdowns. He said his team needs to come out determined after the bye week.
“We have to stay focused,” he said. “Keep working during the bye week and work hard, stay together and be brothers and have a good attitude after this win.”
The Tigers fall to 0-5.
Et cetera – Jimmy Hatch ran for three scores, leading No. 12 Sacramento City past No. 11 College of the Sequoias 28-0 in a nonconference game.
The Giants (3-2) were last shut out in 2012 by Fresno City (31-0).
COS quarterback Thomas Wilson completed 22 of 41 passes for 204 yards. He threw three interceptions.
Hatch finished with 26 carries for 74 yards for the Panthers (3-2).
▪ West Hills defeated Cabrillo 42-7 in a Golden Coast – American Conference game. Falcons running back Joseph McDaniel had 11 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns as West Hills ran its record to 3-2 and 2-0, while the Seahawks dropped to 0-5 and 0-1.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments