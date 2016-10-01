Watson TDs lift No. 5 Clemson to 42-36 win over Louisville

1:09 Garces over Edison 27-20 Pause

3:34 Fresno State at UNLV: 3 things to know

1:26 Edison running back Jaylan King keeping the faith

1:24 Fresno State showed little interest in then-Bullard star Charles Williams, who landed at UNLV

2:09 Prep volleyball: Clovis tops Clovis East in thriller

1:43 Prep volleyball: Liberty-Madera Rachos off to streaking start

2:39 Heat intensifies on coach Tim DeRuyter as Fresno State prepares for UNLV

4:58 Fresno State collapses in overtime heartbreaker to Tulsa

1:14 Watch a 'Bulldog Spirit' mashup from tailgaters and beyond

2:01 No. 1 Clovis 58, Centennial 17