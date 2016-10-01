Carter's homer in 10th gives Brewers 4-3 win over Rockies

Chris Carter hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.
Carter's 41st homer of the season came on a 3-2 pitch against Adam Ottavino (1-3) and salvaged a victory after the Milwaukee bullpen gave up a three-run lead in the eighth and ninth.
Colorado's rally spoiled a strong outing for the Brewers' Wily Peralta, who tossed six scoreless innings to close out his season. Peralta recorded his fourth straight quality start, and ninth in his last 10 outings. He appeared headed for a win after the Brewers built a 3-0 lead.
Hernan Perez made it 1-0 in the fifth when he scored on Martin Maldonado's bunt single off Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman. Ryan Braun, who finished with two hits, had an RBI double in the seventh and scored on Perez's single.
The Rockies scored twice in the eighth off Corey Knebel but left two runners on. They tied it against Tyler Thornburg (7-5) in the ninth on pinch-hitter Tom Murphy's RBI double.
The Rockies got the tying run to second with one out in the bottom of the 10th but Jacob Barnes struck out David Dahl and got Jordan Patterson to line out to right to pick up his first save.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rockies: OF Gerardo Parra had a platelet-rich plasma injection into his left ankle on Friday and is done for the season.
CENTURY MARK
Carlos Gonzalez had a run-scoring single in the eighth to give him 100 RBIs on the season. It is just the second time he has reached the mark. He had 117 in 2010 and 97 last year when he hit 40 home runs.
GREAT START
Patterson didn't get the key hit in the 10th but he finished with three singles. It was his first start at first base and his second start overall.
UP NEXT
Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell has not announced a starter for Sunday.
Rockies: Rookie RHP German Marquez (1-1, 6.14) will make his third start of the season and sixth appearance.
Comments