Willie Mac Award: Crawford, Lopez join these 34 inspirational Giants

The Giants awarded their annual Willie Mac Award on Friday, given to their most inspirational player as voted on by teammates, coaches, training staff, fans and Willie McCovey. For the third time, the award went to co-winners: reliever Javier Lopez and shortstop Brandon Crawford. Willie Mac 2016: Crawford watches the ball as he hits a triple during the 13th inning against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 8, 2016, in Miami. The Giants defeated the Marlins 8-7 in 14 innings. Crawford became the first major league player in 41 years to get seven hits in a game.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Willie Mac 2016: Javier Lopez. Lopez throws against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
David Banks
AP
Willie Mac 2015: Matt Duffy. Duffy follows the flight of his triple to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Yohan Flande on Sept. 6, 2015, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP
Willie Mac 2014: Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner throws during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals, in Kansas City, Mo.
David J. Phillip
AP
Willie Mac 2013: Hunter Pence. Pence celebrates with Sergio Romo after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 29, 2013.
Tony Avelar
AP
Willie Mac 2012: Buster Posey. Posey waves and is showered with confetti during the victory parade for winning the 2012 World Series on Market Street in San Francisco.
Marcio J. Sanchez
AP
Willie Mac 2011: Ryan Vogelsong.
Morry Gash
AP
Willie Mac 2010: Andres Torres.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Willie Mac 2009: Matt Cain.
Jeff Chiu
AP
Willie Mac 2008 and 2007. Bengie Molina.
Pat Sullivan
AP
Willie Mac 2006: Omar Vizquel.
Tony Dejak
AP
Willie Mac 2005: Mike Matheny. Matheny, right, makes a diving catch over the railing of the Milwaukee Brewers dugout as teammate Lance Niekro also goes for the ball on a pop up by Bill Hall in May 2006.
DARREN HAUCK
AP
Willie Mac 2004 and 1997: J.T. Snow. Snow heads home to score as Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Kinney, right, shovels a throw to catcher Eddie Perez, not shown, in 2003.
DINO VOURNAS
AP
Willie Mac 2003: Marquis Grissom. Grissom, center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies' Scott Dohmann in the ninth inning on April 8, 2005, in San Francisco. The Giants won 10-8.
BEN MARGOT
AP
Willie Mac 2002: David Bell. Bell throws out the Florida Marlins’ Kevin Millar at first base as third-base umpire Tim Timmons signals fair ball on Aug. 19, 2002 in Miami. The Giants beat the Marlins 3-0.
WILFREDO LEE
AP
Willie Mac 2001: Benito Santiago. Santiago shatters a bat as he gets a single off San Diego Padres' Jake Peavy on April 8, 2003.
BEN MARGOT
AP
Willie Mac 2001: Mark Gardner.
ERIC RISBERG
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 2000: Ellis Burks. Burks watches his game-winning home run off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher David Weathers in the 11th inning on July 31, 2000, in Milwaukee. The Giants won 4-3.
DARREN HAUCK
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1999: Marvin Benard. Bernard, right, gestures at former Giants great Willie McCovey, left, during a news conference to announce that Benard had won the 1999 “Willie Mac Award”.
PAUL SAKUMA
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1998: Jeff Kent. Kent, top, tries to make a double play as Chicago Cubs' Bill Mueller breaks it up on July 7, 2002.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ
AP
Willie Mac 1996: Shawon Dunston. Dunston hugs his son Shawon Jr. after the Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 during Game 5 of the NLCS in 2002.
BEN MARGOT
AP
Willie Mac 1995: Mark Carreon.
Associated Press
Willie Mac 1995: Mark Leiter. Leiter, starting for the Phillies in 1997, fires a pitch to a Chicago Cubs batter. The Willie Mac was not awarded in 1994 because of the strike.
MICHAEL CONROY
Associated Press
Willie Mac 1993: Kirt Manwaring. Manwaring, left, pushes the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Jose Offerman away from the plate as he makes the tag for an out in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 30, 1993. Offerman tried to score on a single by teammate Mike Piazza. The Giants beat the Dodgers 3-1.
Douglas C. Pizac
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1992: Mike Felder (no picture available.) Willie Mac 1991: Robby Thompson. Thompson slides home to score the first run of the first National League Championship Series game against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1987.
Ed Reinke
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1990: Steve Bedrosian. Bedrosian leaps in the air after retiring the side in the ninth inning of the fifth game of the 1989 NLCS against the Chicago Cubs.
Paul Sakuma
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1989: Dave Dravecky.
Gene Puskar
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1988: Jose Uribe.
Eric Risberg
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1987: Chris Speier. Spier, center, jokes around with slugger Kevin Mitchell.
Eric Risberg
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1986 and 1985: Mike Krukow. Krukow celebrates his 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Candlestick Park to tie the 1987 National League Championship Series at 2-2. Krukow went the distance allowing nine hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts.
Lenny Ignelzi
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1984: Bob Brenly.
ERIC RISBERG
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Willie Mac 1983: Darrell Evans. Evans slides into home after evading a tag by New York Mets third baseman Hubie Brooks in 1982.
Sam Houston
AP
Willie Mac 1982: Joe Morgan. Morgan (8) is congratulated at the plate by teammates Guy Sularz and Bob Brenly, after Morgan hit a three run homer over the right field fence in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1982.
PAUL SAKUMA
AP
Willie Mac 1981: Larry Herndon. Hernon, left, with the Detroit Tigers in 1984, is congratulated by Barbaro Garbey after Herndon’s fifth-inning two-run homer gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead over the San Diego Padres in the first game of the World Series.
AP
Willie Mac 1980: Jack Clark.
James Palmer
AP