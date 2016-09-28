Prep scoreboard for Sept. 28

BOYS WATER POLO
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Central 9, Clovis West 8
C: Dustin Reinke 6, Noah Anderson, Cyle Crain, Jared Horn. Saves: Adam Dennie 7.
CW: Griffin Dean 3, Jacob Boele 2, Stuart Mallam 2, Parker Fife. Saves: Kellen Thorton 4, Sebastian Di Mauro 2.
Buchanan 9, Clovis 5
C: Kyle Spitler, Quinton Sanchez, Ryan Trutna 2, P.J. McDonough. Saves: Kyle Morton 8.
B: Gabe Putnam 3, Cade Berrett, Dayne Ruth, Luke Richards, Zach Zetz, Robert Phillips, Kaleb Archer. Saves: Kyle McKenney 14.
Records: Clovis 8-5, 2-1; Buchanan 13-3, 3-0.
GIRLS WATER POLO
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis West 14, Central 1
C: Sarah Salinas. Saves: Ivanna Podgorscak 5.
CW: Emily Mayer 3, Caitlyn Snyder 2, Annabelle Magdaleno 2, Lauren Cotton 2, Ally Clague, Lisa Moreno, Jade Standing, Abby Samansky, Hannah Duggins. Saves: Hannah Duggins, Ally Clague 2, Annabelle Magdaleno.
Clovis 14, Buchanan 5
C: Addie Collard 3, Hannah Gish 2, Abbey Mammen 2, Mikalea Vuori, Rayleen McVicar, Tristen Vuori, Anna Brazill.
B: Jessica Gade 2, Megan Kroeker, Makenna Tracy, Claire Vandiver.
GIRLS TENNIS
EAST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Woodlake 6, Sierra Pacific 3
No. 1 singles: Katie Pfaff, W, d. Kelsey Gong, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: M. Gong/Monica Gong, SP, d. Kassandra Cervantes/Lizette Castillo, 8-5.
CENTRAL SECTION CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS
BOYS
OVERALL TEAM
1. Madera South
2. McFarland
3. Clovis
4. Redwood
5. Liberty-Bakersfield
6. Highland
7. Ridgeview
8. Reedley
9. Clovis North
10. Buchanan
Division I: 1. Madera South, 2. McFarland, 3. Clovis
Division II: 1. Redwood, 2. Liberty-Bakersfield, 3. Highland
Division III: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Dinuba, 3. Corcoran
Division IV: 1. Kerman, 2. Avenal, 3. Coalinga
Division V: 1. Caruthers, 2. Central Valley Christian, 3. Tranquillity
OVERALL INDIVIDUAL
1. Miguel Villar, Madera South
2. Evert Silva, Fresno
3. Moises Medrano, Highland
4. Marcus Mota, Stockdale
5. Robert Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield
6. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman
7. tie, Michael Ochoa, Madera South
7. tie, Nicholas Hernandez, Madera South
9. tie, Duncan Reid, Bishop Union
9. tie, Ivan Ayala, Coalinga
9. tie, Ronaldo Delgado, Caruthers
Division I: 1. Villar, Madera South; 2. Mota, Stockdale; 3. tie, Ochoa, Madera South; Hernandez, Madera South
Division II: 1. Medrano, Highland; 2. Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield; 3. De’vyd Lawson, Redwood
Division III: 1. Silva, Fresno; 2. Caleb Bozarth, North Bakersfield; 3. Antone Fanucchi, Garces
Division IV: 1. Mosqueda, Kerman; 2. tie, Reid, Bishop; Ayala, Coalinga
Division V: 1. Delgado, Caruthers; 2. Chandler Maciel, Central Valley Christian; 3. Rafael Crispin, Caruthers
GIRLS
OVERALL TEAM
1. Buchanan
2. Clovis
3. Stockdale
4. Clovis North
5. Liberty-Bakersfield
6. McFarland
7. Clovis East
8. Madera South
9. Clovis West
10. Monache
Division I: 1. Buchanan, 2. Clovis, 3. Stockdale
Division II: 1. Liberty-Bakersfield, 2. McFarland, 3. Monache
Division III: 1. Edison, 2. Kerman, 3. South Bakersfield
Division IV: 1. Rosamond, 2. Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 3. Kennedy
Division V: 1. Bakersfield Christian, 2. Caruthers, 3. Wonderful Academy
OVERALL INDIVIDUAL
1. Cagnei Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield
2. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan
3. Dee Dee Salcedo, McFarland
4. Blayne Dolan, Clovis North
5. Corie Smith, Buchanan
6. Katie Nili, Buchanan
7. Andrea Anez, Exeter
8. Mackenzie Mora, Buchanan
9. Angelina Ronquillo, South Bakersfield
10. Brianna Valles, McFarland
Division I: 1. Lowe, Buchanan; 2. Dolan, Clovis North; 3. Smith, Buchanan
Division II: 1. Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield; 2. Salcedo, McFarland; 3. Valles, McFarland
Division III: 1. Anez, Exeter; 2. Ronquillo, South Bakersfield; 3. Jacqueline Garcia, Kerman
Division IV: 1. Justina Martinez, Firebaugh; 2. Marianne Gleason, Memorial; 3. Sophia Napier, Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Division V: 1. Nancy Gomez, Caruthers; 2. Julianna Morton, Bakersfield Christian; 3. Althea Crider, Bakersfield Christian
Source: Larry Lung
FOOTBALL
WEEK 6
FRIDAY
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
El Diamante at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
Hanford West at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.
Redwood at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Chavez at Taft, 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shafter at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
California City at Laton, 6:30 p.m.
Porterville at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Reedley at Sanger, 7 p.m.
Corcoran at Kern Valley-Lake Isabella, 7 p.m.
Bishop at Yosemite, 7 p.m.
McLane at Washington, 7 p.m.
Strathmore at Avenal, 7 p.m.
Sierra at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.
Sierra Pacific at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.
Caruthers at Farmersville, 7:15 p.m.
Granite Hills at McFarland, 7:15 p.m.
Delano at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.
East Bakersfield at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Garces vs. Edison (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.
Firebaugh at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
Fresno vs. Tulare Western (Mathias Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
Hoover at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Kerman at Dos Palos, 7:30 p.m.
Kingsburg at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.
Mendota at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.
North at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
Rosamond at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.
Tranquillity at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Tulare at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
West at South, 7:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Patterson, 7 p.m.
Los Banos at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
INTERSECTIONAL (8 MAN)
Frazier Mountain-Lebec at California Lutheran-Wildomar, Noon
Fresno Christian at Trinity Christian-Monterey, 1 p.m.
Coaches: Report scores and summaries to sports@fresnobee.com
Comments