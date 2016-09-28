Sports

September 28, 2016 9:42 PM

Prep scoreboard for Sept. 28

The Fresno Bee

BOYS WATER POLO

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Central 9, Clovis West 8

C: Dustin Reinke 6, Noah Anderson, Cyle Crain, Jared Horn. Saves: Adam Dennie 7.

CW: Griffin Dean 3, Jacob Boele 2, Stuart Mallam 2, Parker Fife. Saves: Kellen Thorton 4, Sebastian Di Mauro 2.

Buchanan 9, Clovis 5

C: Kyle Spitler, Quinton Sanchez, Ryan Trutna 2, P.J. McDonough. Saves: Kyle Morton 8.

B: Gabe Putnam 3, Cade Berrett, Dayne Ruth, Luke Richards, Zach Zetz, Robert Phillips, Kaleb Archer. Saves: Kyle McKenney 14.

Records: Clovis 8-5, 2-1; Buchanan 13-3, 3-0.

GIRLS WATER POLO

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis West 14, Central 1

C: Sarah Salinas. Saves: Ivanna Podgorscak 5.

CW: Emily Mayer 3, Caitlyn Snyder 2, Annabelle Magdaleno 2, Lauren Cotton 2, Ally Clague, Lisa Moreno, Jade Standing, Abby Samansky, Hannah Duggins. Saves: Hannah Duggins, Ally Clague 2, Annabelle Magdaleno.

Clovis 14, Buchanan 5

C: Addie Collard 3, Hannah Gish 2, Abbey Mammen 2, Mikalea Vuori, Rayleen McVicar, Tristen Vuori, Anna Brazill.

B: Jessica Gade 2, Megan Kroeker, Makenna Tracy, Claire Vandiver.

GIRLS TENNIS

EAST SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Woodlake 6, Sierra Pacific 3

No. 1 singles: Katie Pfaff, W, d. Kelsey Gong, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: M. Gong/Monica Gong, SP, d. Kassandra Cervantes/Lizette Castillo, 8-5.

CENTRAL SECTION CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS

BOYS

OVERALL TEAM

1. Madera South

2. McFarland

3. Clovis

4. Redwood

5. Liberty-Bakersfield

6. Highland

7. Ridgeview

8. Reedley

9. Clovis North

10. Buchanan

Division I: 1. Madera South, 2. McFarland, 3. Clovis

Division II: 1. Redwood, 2. Liberty-Bakersfield, 3. Highland

Division III: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Dinuba, 3. Corcoran

Division IV: 1. Kerman, 2. Avenal, 3. Coalinga

Division V: 1. Caruthers, 2. Central Valley Christian, 3. Tranquillity

OVERALL INDIVIDUAL

1. Miguel Villar, Madera South

2. Evert Silva, Fresno

3. Moises Medrano, Highland

4. Marcus Mota, Stockdale

5. Robert Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield

6. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman

7. tie, Michael Ochoa, Madera South

7. tie, Nicholas Hernandez, Madera South

9. tie, Duncan Reid, Bishop Union

9. tie, Ivan Ayala, Coalinga

9. tie, Ronaldo Delgado, Caruthers

Division I: 1. Villar, Madera South; 2. Mota, Stockdale; 3. tie, Ochoa, Madera South; Hernandez, Madera South

Division II: 1. Medrano, Highland; 2. Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield; 3. De’vyd Lawson, Redwood

Division III: 1. Silva, Fresno; 2. Caleb Bozarth, North Bakersfield; 3. Antone Fanucchi, Garces

Division IV: 1. Mosqueda, Kerman; 2. tie, Reid, Bishop; Ayala, Coalinga

Division V: 1. Delgado, Caruthers; 2. Chandler Maciel, Central Valley Christian; 3. Rafael Crispin, Caruthers

GIRLS

OVERALL TEAM

1. Buchanan

2. Clovis

3. Stockdale

4. Clovis North

5. Liberty-Bakersfield

6. McFarland

7. Clovis East

8. Madera South

9. Clovis West

10. Monache

Division I: 1. Buchanan, 2. Clovis, 3. Stockdale

Division II: 1. Liberty-Bakersfield, 2. McFarland, 3. Monache

Division III: 1. Edison, 2. Kerman, 3. South Bakersfield

Division IV: 1. Rosamond, 2. Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 3. Kennedy

Division V: 1. Bakersfield Christian, 2. Caruthers, 3. Wonderful Academy

OVERALL INDIVIDUAL

1. Cagnei Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield

2. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan

3. Dee Dee Salcedo, McFarland

4. Blayne Dolan, Clovis North

5. Corie Smith, Buchanan

6. Katie Nili, Buchanan

7. Andrea Anez, Exeter

8. Mackenzie Mora, Buchanan

9. Angelina Ronquillo, South Bakersfield

10. Brianna Valles, McFarland

Division I: 1. Lowe, Buchanan; 2. Dolan, Clovis North; 3. Smith, Buchanan

Division II: 1. Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield; 2. Salcedo, McFarland; 3. Valles, McFarland

Division III: 1. Anez, Exeter; 2. Ronquillo, South Bakersfield; 3. Jacqueline Garcia, Kerman

Division IV: 1. Justina Martinez, Firebaugh; 2. Marianne Gleason, Memorial; 3. Sophia Napier, Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Division V: 1. Nancy Gomez, Caruthers; 2. Julianna Morton, Bakersfield Christian; 3. Althea Crider, Bakersfield Christian

Source: Larry Lung

FOOTBALL

WEEK 6

FRIDAY

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

El Diamante at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

Hanford West at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.

Redwood at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Chavez at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shafter at Arvin, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

California City at Laton, 6:30 p.m.

Porterville at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Reedley at Sanger, 7 p.m.

Corcoran at Kern Valley-Lake Isabella, 7 p.m.

Bishop at Yosemite, 7 p.m.

McLane at Washington, 7 p.m.

Strathmore at Avenal, 7 p.m.

Sierra at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Orosi, 7:15 p.m.

Caruthers at Farmersville, 7:15 p.m.

Granite Hills at McFarland, 7:15 p.m.

Delano at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

East Bakersfield at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Garces vs. Edison (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

Firebaugh at Parlier, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno vs. Tulare Western (Mathias Stadium), 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Kerman at Dos Palos, 7:30 p.m.

Kingsburg at Coalinga, 7:30 p.m.

Mendota at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.

North at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

Rosamond at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Tranquillity at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Tulare at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

West at South, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Liberty-Madera Ranchos at Patterson, 7 p.m.

Los Banos at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

INTERSECTIONAL (8 MAN)

Frazier Mountain-Lebec at California Lutheran-Wildomar, Noon

Fresno Christian at Trinity Christian-Monterey, 1 p.m.

Coaches: Report scores and summaries to sports@fresnobee.com

