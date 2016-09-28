Buchanan girls top-ranked in Central Section cross country after winning 18 titles

Buchanan High has returned to a familiar position – top-ranked in Central Section girls cross country.
The Bears have won 18 girls titles since 1993, though unseated for the past two years by Tri-River Athletic Conference rival Clovis North.
Buchanan is led by Meagen Lowe, who placed second in the 2015 section Division I championship as a freshman. She’s ranked second overall in the section this season behind Liberty-Bakersfield senior Cagnei Duncan, who won the section D-III gold last season for the Patriots’ team titlist. They’ve since volunteered up to D-II, where they’re top-ranked.
Meanwhile, among boys, Madera South and senior Miguel Villar remain No. 1 overall as a team and individually.
CENTRAL SECTION CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS
BOYS
OVERALL TEAM
1. Madera South
2. McFarland
3. Clovis
4. Redwood
5. Liberty-Bakersfield
6. Highland
7. Ridgeview
8. Reedley
9. Clovis North
10. Buchanan
Division I: 1. Madera South, 2. McFarland, 3. Clovis
Division II: 1. Redwood, 2. Liberty-Bakersfield, 3. Highland
Division III: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Dinuba, 3. Corcoran
Division IV: 1. Kerman, 2. Avenal, 3. Coalinga
Division V: 1. Caruthers, 2. Central Valley Christian, 3. Tranquillity
OVERALL INDIVIDUAL
1. Miguel Villar, Madera South
2. Evert Silva, Fresno
3. Moises Medrano, Highland
4. Marcus Mota, Stockdale
5. Robert Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield
6. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman
7. tie, Michael Ochoa, Madera South
7. tie, Nicholas Hernandez, Madera South
9. tie, Duncan Reid, Bishop Union
9. tie, Ivan Ayala, Coalinga
9. tie, Ronaldo Delgado, Caruthers
Division I: 1. Villar, Madera South; 2. Mota, Stockdale; 3. tie, Ochoa, Madera South; Hernandez, Madera South
Division II: 1. Medrano, Highland; 2. Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield; 3. De’vyd Lawson, Redwood
Division III: 1. Silva, Fresno; 2. Caleb Bozarth, North Bakersfield; 3. Antone Fanucchi, Garces
Division IV: 1. Mosqueda, Kerman; 2. tie, Reid, Bishop; Ayala, Coalinga
Division V: 1. Delgado, Caruthers; 2. Chandler Maciel, Central Valley Christian; 3. Rafael Crispin, Caruthers
GIRLS
OVERALL TEAM
1. Buchanan
2. Clovis
3. Stockdale
4. Clovis North
5. Liberty-Bakersfield
6. McFarland
7. Clovis East
8. Madera South
9. Clovis West
10. Monache
Division I: 1. Buchanan, 2. Clovis, 3. Stockdale
Division II: 1. Liberty-Bakersfield, 2. McFarland, 3. Monache
Division III: 1. Edison, 2. Kerman, 3. South Bakersfield
Division IV: 1. Rosamond, 2. Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 3. Kennedy
Division V: 1. Bakersfield Christian, 2. Caruthers, 3. Wonderful Academy
OVERALL INDIVIDUAL
1. Cagnei Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield
2. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan
3. Dee Dee Salcedo, McFarland
4. Blayne Dolan, Clovis North
5. Corie Smith, Buchanan
6. Katie Nili, Buchanan
7. Andrea Anez, Exeter
8. Mackenzie Mora, Buchanan
9. Angelina Ronquillo, South Bakersfield
10. Brianna Valles, McFarland
Division I: 1. Lowe, Buchanan; 2. Dolan, Clovis North; 3. Smith, Buchanan
Division II: 1. Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield; 2. Salcedo, McFarland; 3. Valles, McFarland
Division III: 1. Anez, Exeter; 2. Ronquillo, South Bakersfield; 3. Jacqueline Garcia, Kerman
Division IV: 1. Justina Martinez, Firebaugh; 2. Marianne Gleason, Memorial; 3. Sophia Napier, Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Division V: 1. Nancy Gomez, Caruthers; 2. Julianna Morton, Bakersfield Christian; 3. Althea Crider, Bakersfield Christian
Source: Larry Lung
