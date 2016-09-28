Sports

September 28, 2016 8:23 PM

Buchanan girls top-ranked in Central Section cross country after winning 18 titles

By Andy Boogaard

Buchanan High has returned to a familiar position – top-ranked in Central Section girls cross country.

The Bears have won 18 girls titles since 1993, though unseated for the past two years by Tri-River Athletic Conference rival Clovis North.

Buchanan is led by Meagen Lowe, who placed second in the 2015 section Division I championship as a freshman. She’s ranked second overall in the section this season behind Liberty-Bakersfield senior Cagnei Duncan, who won the section D-III gold last season for the Patriots’ team titlist. They’ve since volunteered up to D-II, where they’re top-ranked.

Meanwhile, among boys, Madera South and senior Miguel Villar remain No. 1 overall as a team and individually.

Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400

CENTRAL SECTION CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS

BOYS

OVERALL TEAM

1. Madera South

2. McFarland

3. Clovis

4. Redwood

5. Liberty-Bakersfield

6. Highland

7. Ridgeview

8. Reedley

9. Clovis North

10. Buchanan

Division I: 1. Madera South, 2. McFarland, 3. Clovis

Division II: 1. Redwood, 2. Liberty-Bakersfield, 3. Highland

Division III: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Dinuba, 3. Corcoran

Division IV: 1. Kerman, 2. Avenal, 3. Coalinga

Division V: 1. Caruthers, 2. Central Valley Christian, 3. Tranquillity

OVERALL INDIVIDUAL

1. Miguel Villar, Madera South

2. Evert Silva, Fresno

3. Moises Medrano, Highland

4. Marcus Mota, Stockdale

5. Robert Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield

6. Jose Mosqueda, Kerman

7. tie, Michael Ochoa, Madera South

7. tie, Nicholas Hernandez, Madera South

9. tie, Duncan Reid, Bishop Union

9. tie, Ivan Ayala, Coalinga

9. tie, Ronaldo Delgado, Caruthers

Division I: 1. Villar, Madera South; 2. Mota, Stockdale; 3. tie, Ochoa, Madera South; Hernandez, Madera South

Division II: 1. Medrano, Highland; 2. Sagasta, Liberty-Bakersfield; 3. De’vyd Lawson, Redwood

Division III: 1. Silva, Fresno; 2. Caleb Bozarth, North Bakersfield; 3. Antone Fanucchi, Garces

Division IV: 1. Mosqueda, Kerman; 2. tie, Reid, Bishop; Ayala, Coalinga

Division V: 1. Delgado, Caruthers; 2. Chandler Maciel, Central Valley Christian; 3. Rafael Crispin, Caruthers

GIRLS

OVERALL TEAM

1. Buchanan

2. Clovis

3. Stockdale

4. Clovis North

5. Liberty-Bakersfield

6. McFarland

7. Clovis East

8. Madera South

9. Clovis West

10. Monache

Division I: 1. Buchanan, 2. Clovis, 3. Stockdale

Division II: 1. Liberty-Bakersfield, 2. McFarland, 3. Monache

Division III: 1. Edison, 2. Kerman, 3. South Bakersfield

Division IV: 1. Rosamond, 2. Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 3. Kennedy

Division V: 1. Bakersfield Christian, 2. Caruthers, 3. Wonderful Academy

OVERALL INDIVIDUAL

1. Cagnei Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield

2. Meagen Lowe, Buchanan

3. Dee Dee Salcedo, McFarland

4. Blayne Dolan, Clovis North

5. Corie Smith, Buchanan

6. Katie Nili, Buchanan

7. Andrea Anez, Exeter

8. Mackenzie Mora, Buchanan

9. Angelina Ronquillo, South Bakersfield

10. Brianna Valles, McFarland

Division I: 1. Lowe, Buchanan; 2. Dolan, Clovis North; 3. Smith, Buchanan

Division II: 1. Duncan, Liberty-Bakersfield; 2. Salcedo, McFarland; 3. Valles, McFarland

Division III: 1. Anez, Exeter; 2. Ronquillo, South Bakersfield; 3. Jacqueline Garcia, Kerman

Division IV: 1. Justina Martinez, Firebaugh; 2. Marianne Gleason, Memorial; 3. Sophia Napier, Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Division V: 1. Nancy Gomez, Caruthers; 2. Julianna Morton, Bakersfield Christian; 3. Althea Crider, Bakersfield Christian

Source: Larry Lung

