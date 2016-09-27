High five: A revealing week in the NFL

NFL revelations from Week 3:
▪ The Vikings are resilient.
.@KyleRudolph82 goes up top for the #Vikings TD!https://t.co/P7nqBosjmk— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 26, 2016
▪ The Patriots have depth at quarterback.
The Patriots have two quarterbacks at practice who are actually quarterbacks https://t.co/ae7puLxZTE— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 27, 2016
▪ The 49ers’ hurry-up offense is hurrying its defense’s fatigue.
▪ Post-Peyton Manning, the Broncos are still pretty good.
▪ Post-Johnny Manziel, the Browns are still the Browns.
Jeff Caraska
Comments