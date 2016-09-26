Sports

September 26, 2016 10:40 PM

A look at baseball’s wild-card races

Here’s a look at Major League Baseball’s wild-card races. The top two teams in each league will reach the postseason. The standings are current through Monday’s games.

National League

Team

Wins

Losses

Games Behind

New York Mets

83

74

+0.5

San Francisco Giants

82

74

St. Louis Cardinals

81

75

1

Miami Marlins

78

78

4

Pittsburgh Pirates

77

79

5

American League

Team

Wins

Losses

Games Behind

Toronto Blue Jays

86

70

+1

Baltimore Orioles

85

71

Detroit Tigers

83

73

2

Seattle Mariners

83

73

2

Houston Astros

82

75

3.5

New York Yankees

80

76

5

Kansas City Royals

79

77

6

