Rams, Chargers soar in weekly NFL power rankings roundup

The Rams and Chargers enjoyed average rises of more than five places in the five weekly NFL power rankings sampled here (ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports, The Associated Press).
A return to Los Angeles was highlighted by the Rams’ surprising 9-3 win over the Seahawks, and the Chargers clobbered the Jaguars 38-14.
#LARams #Tickets 10/9/17 Los Angeles Rams VS Buffalo Bills 2-4 Tickets LA Coliseum Row 79: ... https://t.co/CSfZqZ8Ad7 #RamsNation #Rams— LA Rams Fans (@RamsViews) September 21, 2016
The Chargers managed an average ranking of 20.6, the Rams 26.0.
Meanwhile, in Northern California, the Raiders’ 35-28 loss to the Falcons sent them dropping an average of 5.2 spots, and an average state-best ranking of 17.0. The 49ers’ game effort (mostly) against the defending NFC champion Panthers impressed the polls enough to warrant an average climb of 1.6.
According to the polls, the 49ers are easily the most difficult team to figure out. They ranked as high as 19th in the CBS Sports rankings, and 31st in ESPN’s. Their average ranking is 23.8.
Sorting the data:
Raiders
Avg. rank: 17.0
Avg. change: -5/2
Hi/low: 16/19
From Bleacher Report (No. 19): “Head coach Jack Del Rio is pulling starters again. He’s calling defensive plays again. And, through two weeks, the Raiders are a laughingstock again. Over these past 14 days, they’ve surrendered more yards (1,035) than any team since 1940.”
Chargers
Avg. rank: 20.6
Avg. change: +5.8
Hi/low: 18/24
From USA Today (No. 22): “Good thing RB Melvin Gordon has had an awakening in Year 2 (since) offensive skill players (Keenan Allen, Danny Woodhead) continue to go down.”
49ers
Avg. rank: 23.8
Avg. change: +1.6
Hi/low: 19/31
From ESPN (No. 31): “Half of the 49ers’ drives this season have failed to register a first down. Half. That’s worse than the Rams, who haven’t even scored a touchdown yet. The 49ers aren’t likely to improve that figure against the Seahawks in Week 3.”
Rams
Avg. rank: 26.0
Avg. change: +5.0
Hi/low: 22/29
From ESPN (No. 28): “The Rams have not scored a touchdown of any kind this season, yet they sit at 1-1. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, if they can’t find the end zone against Tampa in Week 3, they’d be the first team since the 1976 expansion Bucs to fail to score a touchdown in their first three games.”
Compiled by Jeff Caraska
Comments