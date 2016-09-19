Sports 101: Vin Scully, master of the mic

In case you missed them (over the course of his career), here are five broadcast lessons to be learned from Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Vin Scully:
▪ Humility is ideally a personality trait.
. @dodgers polish off @giants. @VinScullyTweet exits like the rock star that he is! pic.twitter.com/75rTGCm16t— Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) September 20, 2016
▪ Tell a story.
Vin Scully's description of the Puig-Bumgarner dust-up was more entertaining than the actual dust-up. pic.twitter.com/tU5LgiNc9I— Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) September 20, 2016
▪ Silence can be golden, too.
▪ Curtain calls are for opera singers.
▪ If you’re good at what you do, a 67-year career can go by in the blink of an eye.
Jeff Caraska
