September 19, 2016 10:31 PM

Sports 101: Vin Scully, master of the mic

In case you missed them (over the course of his career), here are five broadcast lessons to be learned from Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Vin Scully:

▪ Humility is ideally a personality trait.

▪ Tell a story.

▪ Silence can be golden, too.

▪ Curtain calls are for opera singers.

▪ If you’re good at what you do, a 67-year career can go by in the blink of an eye.

Jeff Caraska

