A’s find some success, baseball rankings-roundup style

The A’s have been playing out the string, but last week, they were easily the state’s most successful team. Granted, a 6-1 mark doesn’t mean as much when a postseason berth is out of reach, but Oakland swept Kansas City on the road and won two of three from playoff hopeful Texas.
All that success leaves the A’s with an average ranking of 23.5 according to the four polls sampled here (ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today, SI.com). The A’s were the only state team to enjoy an average rise in those polls (plus 1.5).
As has been the case for much of the season, the Dodgers (6.0) and Giants (10.75) lead California’s five major league teams. The A’s are trailed by the Angels (24.75) and Padres (27.25). The Angels can claim the most movement in the polls of any team, dropping an average of 2.25 spots in the polls.
Sorting the data:
Dodgers
Average rank: 6.0
Average change: -0.25
High/low: 6/6
From Bleacher Report (No. 6): “Clayton Kershaw was sharp in his second game back from the disabled list after struggling to shake off the rust in his first start, allowing just one hit in five shutout innings while dealing with a pair of rain delays.”
Giants
Average rank: 10.75
Average change: -0.5
High/low: 9/13
From ESPN (No. 9): “Buster Posey hit his 13th home run of the year off St. Louis lefty Jaime Garcia on Friday, exactly two months after he hit his 12th homer. The drought is over, but San Francisco remains in a fight with the Mets and Cardinals for an NL wild-card spot.”
A’s
Average rank: 23.5
Average change: +1.5
High/low: 22/25
From SI.com (No. 24): “Oakland is on its way to a second straight losing season since the Josh Donaldson fiasco trade, with a chance to lose 90 for the second straight time. But the A's have a real chance to play spoiler down the stretch, with a three-game set at home against wild card-chasing Houston starting Monday and a four-game series against another wild-card contender, Seattle, to end the season.”
Angels
Average rank: 24.75
Average change: -2.25
High/low: 23/26
From USA Today (No. 23): “Albert Pujols quietly having 30-100 HR-RBI season.”
Padres
Average rank: 27.25
Average change: -0.75
High/low: 26/28
From USA Today (No. 28): “Suspension of GM A.J. Preller puts a rubber stamp on tough season.”
Compiled by Jeff Caraska
