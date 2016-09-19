Football rankings: Central up to No. 2 and scalding for showdown at Ridgeview

Central High, the hottest ticket in Central Section football, climbs yet another notch to No. 2 behind unbeaten Clovis in this week’s rankings.
And the 3-1 Grizzlies, who have outscored the opposition 153-32 in a three-game winning streak, will also be involved in the boiler of the week when they visit No. 10 Ridgeview (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
153-32 Central’s scoring differential in a three-game winning streak
Ridgeview of the South Yosemite League is the section’s two-year reigning Division II champion, 26-5 in the past three seasons and 74-23 under coach Dennis Manning in eight years.
The Wolf Pack, top-ranked in the section in the preseason by The Bakersfield Californian, opened with a 34-20 loss to The Bee’s now-No. 8 Stockdale in a game that had Ridgeview’s premier player, running back/defensive back Jamar Moya, ejected in the first quarter for a personal foul. That, per California Interscholastic Federation rules, also drew an automatic one-game suspension, so he missed the Wolf Pack’s 20-13 loss to No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield, the section’s defending D-I titlist.
Moya returned for Ridgeview’s 41-20 victory over Frontier two weeks ago. The Wolf Pack had a bye last week.
Central, meanwhile, throttled Frontier 59-17 Friday night at Koligian Stadium. And that followed routs of Liberty-Bakersfield (38-0) and D-II power Sunnyside (56-15).
Another nonleague game high on the section marquee pits No. 7 Clovis West (2-2) against No. 6 Bullard (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium – a matchup that will surely have D-I seeding repercussions in six weeks.
League play will open this week in the West Yosemite and South Sequoia.
Central Section football rankings
OVERALL
- 1. Clovis (TRAC, 4-0)
- 2. Central (TRAC, 3-1)
- 3. Bakersfield (SWYL, 2-1)
- 4. Liberty-Bakersfield (SWYL, 3-1)
- 5. Buchanan (TRAC, 3-1)
- 6. Bullard (CMAC, 2-2)
- 7. Clovis West (TRAC, 2-2)
- 8. Stockdale (SWYL, 3-1)
- 9. Clovis North (TRAC, 3-1)
- 10. Ridgeview (SWYL, 1-2)
- 11. Sanger (CMAC, 4-0)
- 12. Edison (CMAC, 0-4)
- 13. Redwood (WYL, 4-0)
- 14. Tulare Western (EYL, 3-1)
- 15. Garces (SWYL, 3-1)
- 16. Selma (CSL, 4-0)
- 17. Sunnyside (NYL, 2-2)
- 18. Fresno (NYL, 2-1)
- 19. Tulare (EYL, 2-1)
- 20. Chowchilla (NSL, 3-0)
- Division I: 1. Clovis, 2. Central, 3. Bakersfield
- Division II: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Sanger, 3. Redwood
- Division III: 1. Tulare Western, 2. Fresno, 3. Hanford (2-2)
- Division IV: 1. Selma, 2. Chowchilla (3-0), 3. Chavez (3-0)
- Division V: 1. Mendota (4-0), 2. Firebaugh (3-0), 3. Caruthers (3-0)
- Division VI: 1. Kennedy (2-2), 2. Sierra Pacific (2-2), 3. Strathmore (3-0)
