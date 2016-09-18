Sights and sounds from Raiders pregame vs. Falcons

Defending CIF State Division IV-AA football champion Hanford rides 5 touchdowns from Jordan Perryman to a 40-22 win over Porterville as Bullpups move on following season-ending knee injury to star QB Ryan Johnson.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem to shed light on racial injustice. His actions have spread across the NFL as other players are showing signs of support.
Coach Tim DeRuyter breaks down key points as Fresno State football gets ready to face Toledo at 12 p.m. Saturday in the Glass Bowl. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off of a 31-3 win against Sac State. The Rockets (2-0) have beaten Arkansas State and Maine by a combined 76-13.
-- Bryant-Jon Anteola