Sights and sounds from Raiders pregame vs. Falcons

The Oakland Raiders hosted the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It was the Raiders' home opener. --- Anthony Galaviz / The Fresno Bee
agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Latest News

Fresno State prepares to face Toledo

Coach Tim DeRuyter breaks down key points as Fresno State football gets ready to face Toledo at 12 p.m. Saturday in the Glass Bowl. The Bulldogs (1-1) are coming off of a 31-3 win against Sac State. The Rockets (2-0) have beaten Arkansas State and Maine by a combined 76-13. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola

Sports Videos