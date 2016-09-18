Golf: Fore You for the week of Sep. 19

Happenings around the Valley for local golfers
A weekly look at happenings around the Valley for local golfers, compiled with the assistance of Bill Finn. Submissions can be emailed to billfinn71@yahoo.com or sports@fresnobee.com.
Airways GC
Upcoming: Saturday, Fun Day Tournament.
Belmont CC
Upcoming: Tuesday, Ladies “A” Tournament 9 a.m.; Thursday, SIR Branch No. 159 2-Man Best Ball Tournament, 9 a.m., also Junior Camp, 5:15 p.m.; Friday, IES Tournament, Noon; Saturday, Belmont Cup Tournament, 9 a.m.; Sept. 25, Traveling Couples’ Tournament, 1 p.m.; Sept. 29, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 8 a.m.
Bluff Pointe GC
Ongoing: “First come, no tee time” rounds. Nine holes in under two hours. Call 559-275-0600 for details.
Central Valley Junior Golf
Upcoming: Oct. 2, 9 Holes/Stroke Play, ages 9-18/parents may caddy, entry fee includes golf & range balls. Tee time, 1 p.m. Register at www.cvjrgolf.com. For more info, please text Pamela at (559) 269-6369.
Christian GC of Central California
Upcoming: Saturday, September Tournament at Fig Garden GC, 10:30 a.m.. Entry fee $40 per player, covers green fees and range balls. For more information and to sign up, contact Norm Wiens at 559-289-0343.
Copper River CC
Upcoming: Oct. 3, 5th Annual Freewheel Project’s Charity Tournamet, $150 entry fee. All proceeds benefit the Freewheel Project Youth Programs. Four-person scramble format, enter as a four-person team or individually. Registration, 9:30-11 a.m., tee time 11 a.m. For full details and to sign up, call 559-392-8058 or e-mail freewheelprojectfresno@gmail.com.
Dragonfly GC
Upcoming: Tuesday, SIR Branch No. 169 18-hole tournament, 8 a.m.; Wednesday, CCBA Tournament, 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, Ladies Club weekly tournament, 8 a.m.; Saturday, D & H Tournament, 9 a.m.; Sept. 28, Comprehensive Addiction Tournament, 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 29, SIR Branch No. 159 2-Man Best Ball Tournament, 9 a.m.; Sept. 30, Gerald Rand Memorial Tournament, 12:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, Callaway Demo Day, 8 a.m.-Noon.
Ongoing: Several special programs available each week. Check them out at www.dragonflygolfclub.com.
Eagle Springs G&CC
Results: Sept. 7 and 14, Club Championship, Low Gross, Marlene Ray 172; Low Net, Willeen Morely, 147.
Upcoming: Today-Thursday, course will be going through aerification. Sept. 23-29, $20 will be taken off green fee as compensation. Mention this notice when making your reservation. For full details on any of the championships and tournaments, call the Pro-Shop at 559-325-8900.
Ongoing: Women’s Club is taking new members for regular play on Wednesdays. Book a corporate, club or fundraising event. Call the pro shop at 559-325-8900.
Exeter GC
Ongoing: Monday special, $6 all-day golf (except holidays, cart not included); Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, nine holes walking for $10, $15 with cart, 18 holes walking for $17, $27 with cart. Friday all-day golf for $10 (cart not included). On weekends and holidays, play nine holes for $11 ($5 extra with cart) or 18 holes for $18 ($28 with cart). Children under 10 play for $5 all day. Pull carts $1.
Fig Garden GC
Upcoming: Saturday, hosting Christian GC of Central California’s tournament, 10:30 a.m. For full info. and to sign up call Norm Wiens at 559-289-0343.
Ongoing: Nine-hole Summer Nights Program, any day after 5 p.m., play 9 holes for $23 per player.
Golf Channel AM Tour
Upcoming: Today-Thursday, Innisbrook Golf Resort will host Senior National Finals in Tampa, Florida. Contact Steve Neer at 559-360-2720 or sneer@gcamtour.com for more details.
Lemoore GC
Ongoing: Little Linkster junior clinics every Saturday at 10 a.m. (weather permitting). Five years and older are welcome. $25 per month, no equipment necessary.
Demo days: Pro club fitting advice every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Launch monitor technology. Try out Ping, Titleist, Callaway, Taylor Made, Tour Edge, PXG & Muira.
Membership program: 2016 Players Club memberships still available. Members receive NCGA handicap, one dozen Titleist Pro V1s, access to NCGA qualifiers and guaranteed weekday/weekend green-fees rate of $20. Membership costs $110.
Specials: Ladies play for half-price every Saturday. NCGA Youth on Course always available. Call pro shop at 559-924-9658; Friday Night Twilight, every Friday 18 holes, at 3 p.m., varying formats at $30, which includes green fee, cart, prizes and appetizers (optional skins game); sign up day of (Friday) by 2 p.m. to guarantee a spot, need a current index or play at scratch; Senior Super Special, last Wednesday of each month, $19 green fee and golf cart is free.
Len Ross Junior Golf Center
Ongoing: Free clinics, 1604 S. Teilman Ave., Fresno, boys and girls 8-17, equipment provided. Group lessons available. Sign-ups at 559-485-2724 or jrgolf1188@aol.com or longjump72@yahoo.com.
Madera G&CC
Ongoing: Equity memberships starting at $272 per month; Equity Firm $272 per month; Firm associate, $207 per month; Non-equity $207 per month. All membership rates include range. Memberships require an initiation fee that vary by membership type. Carts are available on a per round fee per rider or on an annual lease. For more information, call 559-674-2682 or e-mail us at maderagcc@gmail.com.
Madera Muni GC
Membership program: Green fee, $104.95/7 days a week, $84.95 for Monday-Thursday (no holidays or weekends); unlimited cart (additional to green fees). Unlimited range balls, $24.95 (must be a member), includes privileges at eight SGM courses (cart required); junior memberships (under 18), $100/year; Youth on Course program, $5 play (must present NCGA YOC card).
Paso Robles GC
Ongoing: Under new ownership, call the pro shop at 805-238-4722 or visit www.pasoroblesgolfclub.com for details.
Ridge Creek GC
Upcoming: Nov. 7, PWGA’s Tournament of Champions, time TBA.
River Park Golf Center
Ongoing: Facility opens at 8 a.m., last tee time 7:30 p.m., last bucket sells at 8 p.m., and course closes at 9 p.m. Thursday, course is closed for aerification. Enter to win a limited edition TaylorMade Spider putter (like Jason Day’s) or M1 driver for as little as a penny. Call pro shop at 559-448-9467 for details. Saturday, “TaylorMade Demo Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Specials: Ping Military Personnel Special, Ping Golf is offering rebates for new equipment purchases by military members through February 1st, 2017 via their Thank You Troops program. Youth on Course members play the 9-hole course for just $2. Seniors and military play the 9-hole course for just $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays.
Riverside GC
Upcoming: Oct. 14, annual club meeting; Oct. 15-16, Member/Guest Tournament, 2-Man Best-Ball format, time TBA.
Specials: September Weekday Special, after 11 a.m., $25 per player, covers green and cart fees. After 2 p.m., $20 per player, covers green and cart fees.
New course membership program: Club 99 program consists of a one-year membership, $35 per month, includes $14 rounds with cart and unlimited range balls up to an hour before twilight. Call 559-275-5900 or visit www.playriverside.com.
Sunnyside CC
Upcoming: Oct. 3-4, Nick Watney Invitational, Fresno State Men’s golf team vs. numerous participants from universities throughout the state. 36 holes played on Oct. 3, remaining 18 on Oct. 4. Nov. 4, Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame Classic, 6-person scramble format with each group having one Hall of Fame inductee. Field limited to 20 groups.$225 per player. For full details and to reserve your spot, contact the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame at www.fresnoahof.org/golf or call 559-448-0677.
Tulare GC
Ongoing: Ladies Day every Thursday at 8:30 a.m; twilight special after 3 p.m., $25 per person, includes cart. Call 559-686-5300 or go to tularegolfcourse.com/green-fees.html.
Valley Oaks GC
Ongoing: Youth on Course, $5 after noon, seven days a week, $2 small range bucket (contact the golf shop).
Specials: Military Appreciation Week Special, Sept. 19-25, green fees will be waived for all active and retired military personnel after 10 a.m. any day. There will also be a free lesson clinic for all military personnel on Sept. 23 from 10-11 a.m. Please call the pro shop to sign up. During the month of September all Adidas golf shirts special price: one shirt $29.95, two shirts $50, three shirts $60; Custom Club Fitting, during the month of September, we will be offering free custom fittings with one of their PGA Class A instructors. After the free fitting you will receive 20% off the regular price of any clubs you may decide to purchase during the month of September; Complementary green fees after 6 p.m. every evening during the month of September with the purchase of a golf cart (Limit two riders per cart and all members must be from your immediate family and living under the same roof); Purchase 18 holes of golf with a cart between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and pay only $34.50 during the week or $41.50 on the weekend. (Tee times must be booked online to receive the promotional rate). For other times and specials, please call the shop at 559-651-1441.
