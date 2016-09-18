Eliason wins Kings feature; Erickson, Gerhardt tops at Madera

Sprint car racer Cory Eliason of Kingsburg won a green-white-checkered finish Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford.
The three-eighths-mile clay oval’s King of Kings series for winged sprint cars powered by 360-cubic-inch engines returned
Eliason started on the pole in the 19-car field, slipped to third early but rallied to retake the lead on lap 17 and held on through the final 15 laps.
Fourteen-year-old Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno was second, Craig Stidham of Fresno third, 14-year-old Buddy Kofoid of Penngrove fourth and Scott Parker of Coarsegold fifth. Dominic Scelzi, Giovanni’s older brother, came off the World of Outlaws circuit but dropped out halfway through the feature.
Blake Robertson, who’s been dominant in the Western RaceSaver 305 series, sat out Saturday’s feature won by Atwater’s Nathan Rolfe. Albert Pombo of Fresno was second and Cole Danell of Visalia third.
Madera Speedway – Cody Gerhardt and Matt Erickson were among the feature winners in the 45th Harvest Classic, contested Friday and Saturday nights.
Gerhardt, the fourth-generation driver from Madera, beat a nine-car field in the 30-lap Winged Sprints feature Saturday night. Two Clovis drivers, Dylan Noble and Justin Kawahata, finished two-three.
Erickson of La Grange continued to dominate the Late Model class at the third-mile paved oval, getting past Rick Thompson of Fresno on the first lap for the lead in the 30-lap race Friday night. Kyle Gottula of Modesto was second and Aaron Coonfield of Riverbank was third.
Other feature winners Friday night were Howard Holden (Hobby Stocks), Jillaun Holden (Toyota Sedans), Kevin Thompson (MSTs) and Annie Briedinger (USAC HPD Midgets).
Other feature winners Saturday night were Justin Tuey (360 Super Modifieds), Chad Nichols (Bay Cities Racing Association Midgets), Tom Patterson (USAC HPD Midgets) and Jerry Kobza (NCMA Modifieds).
