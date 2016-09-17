Central defeats Frontier 56-17

Central’s DeMarco Johnson, left, tackles Frontier’s Marcus Cornford at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins throws a pass against Frontier at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, left, carries the ball around Frontier’s Alex Tyler at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central’s Kev'Vion Schrubb, left, knocks Frontier’s Connor Gettman out of bounds at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central’s Jagade Bishop, left, tries to get around Frontier’s Kolten Baker at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, hands the ball off to runningback Chifumnanya Enunwa at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central’s Jacob Hollins, left, tackles Frontier’s Efrain Morales at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central’s Kev'Vion Schrubb carries the ball past Frontier’s Alonzo Davis (7), and Frontier’s Josh Terrazas (14) at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Frontier quarterback Greg Youngblood, right, throws a pass against Central at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central High School head coach Kyle Biggs reacts during th game against Frontier at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central’s Kev'Vion Schrubb (3) carries the ball past Frontier’s Alex Preciado (27) for a touchdown at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
Central’s Montrel Garner carries the ball through Frontier's defense in the third quarter at Central High's Koligian Stadium on Friday night, September 16, 2016 in Fresno.
