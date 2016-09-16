Redwood defeats Tulare Western in Top 20 showdown

Redwood High quarterback Frankie Ayon, right, scrambles chased by Tulare Western defense Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif. Redwood came from behind to top Tulare Western 27-26.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Tulare Western quarterback Andre Aguilar, left, prepares to complete a pass to Josh Portillo Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
The ball flies out of Tulare Western’s Mason Bernardo's hands as he’s hit by the Redwood defense Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Tulare Western’s Josh Portillo, left, is tackled by Redwood High’s Cooper Allen, right, after making the catch Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Tulare Western’s Josh Portillo, center, is surrounded by the Redwood High defense after completing a pass Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Redwood High’s Michael Harris III, center, spins free of Tulare Western’s Matt Lopez, left, on a kickoff return Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Redwood High quarterback Frankie Ayon scrambles, pressured by the Tulare Western defense Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Tulare Western’s Isreal Dealba kicks the extra point on Tulare Western’s first touchdown against Redwood High Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Tulare Western’s Payton Silva, center, gets a hand on Redwood High quarterback's Frankie Ayon's pass Friday night, Sept. 16, 2016 in Tulare, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com