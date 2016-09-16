49ers Anthony Davis to miss game with concussion

Tackle Anthony Davis is unlikely to join the 49ers on their trip to Carolina after the team reported he suffered a concussion during Thursday’s practice and sat out Friday’s session.
He was declared out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
Davis had been set to start at guard this season. But he missed a practice in the run-up to the 49ers’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and, according to multiple sources, expressed misgivings about playing guard and being on the team.
He was moved back to tackle, and on Monday night against Los Angeles served as the reserve for right tackle Trent Brown and for left tackle Joe Staley. Both Davis and coach Chip Kelly explained away last week’s odd turn of events as “miscommunication” and neither was willing to provide any details about what occurred.
Davis abruptly retired in June 2015 due to health concerns. He suffered multiple injuries the season prior, including a concussion against the New York Giants that he said left him feeling as if he was in a “white fog.” He missed four games after that concussion. According to the 49ers, Davis told team doctors he wasn’t feeling well after Thursday’s practice.
With Davis out, Brown likely would move to left tackle if Staley had to leave the game. The only other tackle on the team is fifth-round pick John Theus, who likely would enter the game and play right tackle.
Meanwhile, saftey Marcus Cromartie (ankle), cornerback Chris Davis (hamstring), cornerback Keith Reaser (ankle) and guard Andrew Tiller (ankle) are listed as questionable. All of them practiced on a limited basis this week.
Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (shoulder, knee), Quinton Dial (knee) and Glenn Dorsey (knee) practiced in full Friday – the first time this season they have done so – and are not on the injury report for Sunday’s game. If Dorsey plays, it will be his first contest since tearing his ACL on Nov. 22.
Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows
