Visalia teacher arrested for alleged child molestation, sheriff's office says

A Visalia teacher was arrested Friday by sheriff deputies on charges of child molestation.
A news release from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to Sycamore Valley Academy west of Visalia to investigate "inappropriate contact between a teacher and student." The teacher was identified as Andrew Ontiveros, 22. The student's name was not released due to age.
The sheriff's department said Ontiveros allegedly contacted the student on social media and is accused of sending explicit images. The department further alleged that Ontiveros engaged in sexual contact with the minor.
Ontiveros was arrested Friday around 10 a.m. The Tulare County Sheriff's Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit at 559-802-9526 or 800-808-0488. Anonymous tips can also be sent via tcso@tipnow.net.
