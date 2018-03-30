Stephon Clark shot six times in back - eight times in all - private autopsy says

Stephon Clark was shot six times in the back and eight times total by Sacramento police officers, according to a private autopsy released Friday morning by his family's legal team.

The autopsy found that there were no bullet entries from the front. Clark family attorney Benjamin Crump said the autopsy "affirms that Stephon was not a threat to police and was slain in another senseless police killing under increasingly questionable circumstances."

The review, conducted by prominent pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, the former chief medical examiner in San Joaquin County best known for his research on football-related concussions, was released at a Friday morning press conference held by Crump and other attorneys representing Clark's family.

Omalu found "four entry wounds in the lower part of Stephon’s back; one in the side of his neck, with an exit wound elsewhere in his neck; one in the back of his neck; one under an armpit entering from the side, with an exit wound on the other side of his body; and one in the outside of a leg," according to a statement.

The entrance and exit points of the eight bullets that hit Stephon Clark are shown on the diagram from the private autopsy. Handout

Clark, 22, was killed March 18 after Sacramento police received reports of a car burglar in the Meadowview area. Two officers chased Clark into the backyard of his grandparents' home, where they ordered him to show his hands, then fired 20 shots at him because they believed he had a gun, according to body camera video released by police.





Clark was later found to be carrying only a cellphone.





"The proposition that he was facing the officers is inconsistent with the prevailing forensic evidence," the pathologist said a morning press conference.

“He was facing the house, with his left to the officers," Omalu said. "He wasn’t facing the officers. His left back was facing to the officers.”

Omalu said it took 3 to 10 minutes for Clark to die: "It was not an instant death." Activists and family members have criticized the two officers for waiting to render medical aid.

Since the release of body camera tapes and aerial video from a Sacramento sheriff's helicopter, Black Lives Matter and other activist groups have staged enormous protests against the police and demanded that Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert file criminal charges against the officers.

The protests have shut down rush hour traffic several times, blocked thousands of fans from attending two Sacramento Kings games, disrupted a City Council meeting and closed down Interstate 5.

The latest demonstration came Thursday night, where angry marchers shut down traffic on I and J streets and faced off in a loud confrontation with half a dozen Sacramento bicycle officers.

The protests have remained peaceful, with only two arrests to date. Another is scheduled Saturday, but the results of the autopsy released Friday may spark new, spontaneous protests.

The high-profile nature of the case, which has sparked national outrage, prompted state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to announce his office will oversee the investigation, and federal authorities say they also will monitor progress by state and local authorities.

The family's legal team, which is expected to file a federal civil rights lawsuit, ordered the independent autopsy for Clark who was buried Thursday.





Crump, who has been retained by the Clark family, contended that Sacramento police "have proven to be self-serving, untrustworthy, and unreliable. This independent autopsy affirms that Stephon was not a threat to police and was slain in another senseless police killing under increasingly questionable circumstances.”

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office conducted its official autopsy earlier this month, but those results are not expected to be released until after the Sacramento District Attorney's Office completes its investigation of the shooting.

Coroner Kim Gin declined to discuss her autopsy results, but said that review is not complete.

In a statement to The Bee Friday morning, she wrote, “The report is not completed yet because we are waiting for the toxicology results. It will be sent to the DA at that time. I don't know how long that will be. I cannot comment on our results other than the information I've already released on the cause and manner which is multiple gunshot wounds and the manner being a homicide.”

Coroners refer to any death of a human caused by another person as a "homicide." They do not use the term as a matter of judgment.

The delays in releasing autopsy results by the coroner's office has sparked sharp criticism and a legal challenge from Sacramento defense attorney Stewart Katz, who said the coroner's policy and the DA's pace of investigating shootings are inadequate.

The last officer-involved shooting investigation completed by the DA's office for public review was a Sept. 13, 2017, report on the November 2016 shooting death of Logan Augustine by a sheriff's deputy at a Carmichael convenience market.

Since that shooting, at least six other officer-involved shootings - including the Clark shooting - have occurred in Sacramento County, according to a Bee analysis. Three were in 2017.

The DA's written policy calls for the office to issue findings within 90 days of the "receipt of all necessary reports and materials, unless there is cause for delay."





The shooting has spawned intense criticism of the officers for firing on Clark and for the number of rounds they shot at him, but law enforcement officers have noted that such incidents typically require split-second decisions in adrenaline-fueled situations.

"All I can say is, things happen very rapidly," said former Placer sheriff's Deputy Chuck Bardo, who was in the October 2014 gunfight with convicted cop killer Luis Bracamontes. "I fired 13 rounds from my gun in a matter of seconds."

"Things happen so rapidly out there, you're forced to make a decision that’s permanent in a matter of seconds, and you've got to be right. The scary thing for law enforcement is, we're reacting to somebody else's actions, which means we're already behind the 8 ball."