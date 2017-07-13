Judge expands list of relatives exempted from travel ban

FILE - In this June 30, 2017, file photo, Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a news conference about President Donald Donald Trump's travel ban in Honolulu. Hawaii's push to expand the list of relatives exempt from President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries is bogged down in court, where it has bounced from a federal judge to a federal appeals court and back to the same federal judge. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo