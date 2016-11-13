Dennis Wallace ID’d as Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

Dennis Wallace, a 20-year-veteran of the force, was identified as the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot to death at Fox Grove Park in Hughson early Sunday morning.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, in a roughly 10-minute briefing with media, said Wallace, 53, was shot twice in the head with a gun that made contact with his head after pulling over a suspicious vehicle.
“This was an execution,” the sheriff said.
The suspect was identified as David Machado, 36, who was last seen driving a 2009 Kia Rio with a California license plate of 6JIS245. He is considered armed and dangerous.
He’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds and with a shaved head and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue and gray baseball cap.
Law enforcement agencies from around the area are conducting a manhunt for Machado, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to a “critical incident” involving a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Hughson early Sunday morning.
We will have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
