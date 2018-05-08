Two farmers weigh in on Fresno State controversy

The business of Fresno State is educating the next generation of students and to its credit there are numerous signs of success. National recognition in the past few years proves the point. We in the San Joaquin Valley and beyond are rightfully proud of the academic achievements, and should be appreciative of the tireless commitment of President Joe Castro and his dedicated team of administrators, faculty and staff.
With this success as a backdrop and with the hope of more to come, we are writing to voice our thoughts about the recent repulsive, seemingly deranged words and conduct of a rogue Fresno State professor which are drawing condemnation far and wide. It is beyond our imagination that anyone could be so vile and disrespectful of others but it is especially painful now when Fresno State is doing so well.
We wish that we and countless others could get back to the work of supporting Fresno State in its efforts to fully realize its potential. We accept that is not likely, however, until we have time to process what happened and to become satisfied that Fresno State is prepared, to the extent possible, to manage events of this nature whenever they occur.
Even then it is important to know that Fresno State exists as an educational institution between the proverbial rock and a hard place. What any of us would do and what Fresno State would have the right to do if it were a private university is the flip side of what a public university can do. Fresno State is one of 23 campuses in the California State University system. The CSU makes the rules regarding employment, termination, tenure and more. Fresno State has little flexibility.
This is hard to swallow as is the casual abuse of speech at universities and elsewhere which some would have us believe absolves irresponsible conduct of every extreme under the guise of constitutional protection. Those of us who support public universities through taxes and contributions are not given a pass on the realities of what is and is not free in life. In our world there are consequences when lines are crossed, and this rogue professor should not be an exception.
It’s understandable that many have focused their frustration on President Castro. As the tip of the spear, he receives credit for wins and blames for losses. Ironically, in this case he is held responsible when in fairness he is a victim of circumstances and the professor is supposedly protected from any repercussions.
Under the heading of picking up the pieces, we ask that the Fresno State family take a deep breath, accept that President Castro feels the pain as much as we do, and begin figuring out a plan of action. We must collectively get Fresno State back on track. The work is too important to do otherwise.
Specifically, we are not convinced that the rogue professor is without legal exposure. Directly due to words and insubordinate conduct, Fresno State has been harmed financially and its reputation has been damaged. Further, while supposedly off campus during multiple outrages, her employment with Fresno State was freely referenced thereby potentially associating her conduct with her employer, the university, possibly in violation of applicable laws and terms of employment. We think additional analysis is warranted.
Also, we encourage President Castro to immediately tackle university employment procedures and the tenure system. Even if higher authority ultimately controls these matters, at the very least this action will shed much needed light on the present rules of the road. From this, our knowledge base will expand, create conversation and possibly lead to effective management tools that will inhibit if not eliminate these reoccurring destructive incidences.
Manuel Cunha Jr. of Fresno is president of the Nisei Farmers League. George Soares of Hanford is a farmer and attorney.
