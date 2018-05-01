Clovis schools, Kaiser take action on teen suicide prevention

The Clovis community was in shock after four Clovis Unified students took their own lives during the 2016-17 school year.
These tragic deaths left many searching for answers and brought attention to the need for more awareness around suicide prevention and intervention. Students, parents and teachers needed resources to help them cope and talk about this difficult topic.
Many of us know someone who has taken his or her own life. And yet, it’s not something many people feel comfortable talking about. Some believe there is a stigma and shame associated with having a mental health condition that prevents them from seeking help.
Work is now being done within the Clovis Unified School District to change that.
The district quickly responded and formed a Comprehensive Wellness Committee to address suicide prevention in our schools. District officials, high school students, community members, and medical providers are all at the table. This effort is making a difference and helping to address suicide and other mental health issues in our community.
A shift is taking place.
The nation’s suicide rate is the highest it’s been in 30 years and suicide is now the second leading cause of death among people aged 15-24. A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that at least 1 in 5 children experiences a mental health condition during childhood or adolescence.
As the mental health chief at Kaiser Permanente Fresno and a member of Clovis Unified’s Comprehensive Wellness Committee, I know the importance these discussions can have on reducing the stigma around mental illness and encourage more in our community to seek help.
As part of Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to Total Health – mind, body and spirit – we launched a “Find Your Words” campaign two years ago to get the country talking about mental illness and raise awareness. We believe by sharing stories of people successfully managing their mental health conditions and issues, we can erase that stigma and people will have the courage to seek help.
Kaiser Permanente wants people to know that treatment does work. That same message is being spread in our schools, too.
A new state law – Assembly Bill 2246 – requires schools to have programs around suicide prevention and intervention for grades 7-12. The Comprehensive Wellness Committee began looking for ways to address suicide prevention and raise awareness about suicide and other mental health issues plaguing students.
A shift is already taking place.
More trained professionals are available at every school site to help students suffering with mental illness. Peer counselors are talking with their fellow students. Classroom curriculum around social-emotional wellness is being offered and guest speakers are sharing some of their own struggles with mental health issues.
But we still have more work to do.
We need to continue talking openly about suicide and encourage those who are suffering to seek help.
We need more mental health professionals to treat people in our community. And we need to combat the stigma that persists around mental illness.
It’s time to stop speaking in whispers about suicide, depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and other mental health conditions. Just like physical health conditions, these are real illnesses that can and should be treated.
We need our youth to know they are not alone and encourage them to seek help.
Early intervention is key. Recognizing when someone is suffering and encouraging that person to ask for help is a big first step.
Talking with a teacher, counselor, coach, faith-based leader or even a friend can make a difference. The national suicide prevention hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can reach someone at (800) 273-8255.
Many community partners – including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) www.nami.org – are also a good resource for those who may be suffering or know someone who is. Those who are dealing with a mental health issue or having thoughts of suicide may feel isolated and alone.
We must let them know we care. And that help is available.
This is not an issue for the schools to tackle alone.
As a community, we need to understand there are ways to help our youth who may feel their problems are too big to overcome. Recognize the warning signs. Make sure you are talking to your children, friends and neighbors about suicide prevention.
It may not be an easy conversation to have. But an important one that could save someone’s life.
Marta Obler, M.D, is the Chief of Mental Health at Kaiser Permanente Fresno. She is a member of the Clovis Unified School District Comprehensive Wellness Committee and a member of the Fresno County Mental Health Board.
Warning signs
May is Mental Health Awareness month, and a good time to review the warning signs of someone who may be suffering with a mental health condition. Some include:
▪ Confused thinking
▪ Prolonged sadness or irritability
▪ Ongoing fears, worries and anxieties
▪ Withdrawing from friends and family
▪ Changes in eating or sleeping habits
▪ Strong feelings of anger
▪ Not being able to cope with daily activities
▪ Suicidal thoughts
▪ Alcohol or drug use
