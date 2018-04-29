Update: West Fresno’s community college campus becomes a reality

In June 2016, voters in State Center Community College District (SCCCD), which includes Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties, overwhelmingly voted “Yes” for Measure C to bring improved facilities to its colleges and centers. We thank the voters for believing in SCCCD.
The District’s $485 million facilities bond is investing in technology, educational and training facilities at Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College Center, Oakhurst Community College Center and the Career Technology Center. Measure C is providing students an affordable education as they prepare for jobs in high demand industries and university transfer.
Much has been accomplished since the passage of Measure C. Establishing a Citizens Oversight Committee came first. The committee oversees expenditures and will let the public know if Measure C money is being spent as promised in the ballot measure.
The district has hosted many faculty, students, staff and community meetings for input on campus projects and held diversity procurement workshops for those seeking work on the bond projects.
On Sept. 14, 2017, $75 million in Measure C bonds were sold to begin working on projects. The board has awarded seven architectural contracts and purchased land in downtown Fresno, West Fresno and Oakhurst.
We have hired bond counsel, bond auditor, financial advisor, bond underwriters, program and construction manager, three bond staff and a California Environmental Quality Act consultant.
Fresno City College has several major bond projects. Police and Fire Academies, Career andTechnology Center, Math/Science facility, parking improvements and a West Fresno Campus.
The district is actively looking for land in southeast Fresno for its police and fire academies. The Math/Science facility committee is currently working with an architectural firm.
A parking study is nearly complete to address “parking improvements or structures” as described in the bond language. This will provide data on how many students are taking advantage of free bus passes, using bicycles, Bolt to College rideshare service, or get rides from family members, Uber, etc. Initial discussions about parking solutions included a structure because FCC was land-locked.
There are more options with the district office moving to downtown Fresno. Several students can use an employee space because they only need the space for one to four classes rather than eight hours. SCCCD is committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
We are examining the cost of a stall in a structure which is approximately $35,000 compared to $3,500 for surface parking.
Recently the District purchased 39 acres for its new West Fresno campus. SCCCD would like to again thank TFS Investments, LLC (Terance Frazier) and 2500 MLK, LLC (Shehadey family and Sylvesta Hall) for their investment in West Fresno.
Both entities sold half of their land and donated the other half for the campus. The City of Fresno, another valued partner, will be providing $11 million in off-site improvements, constructing a neighborhood park and providing improved public transportation to the campus.
The district and FCC also are receiving a $16.9 million Transformative Communities Climate grant.
Sim PBK Architects was hired and has had an initial meeting with faculty, staff, administrators and residents. More meetings will be taking place in the next few weeks.
A West Fresno campus is no longer a dream but a reality thanks to our donors, community partners and the City of Fresno. Measure C’s benefit was best summarized by Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez when he said, “I think the community will see the investment that will occur and the big bang for the buck they’ll get.”
Paul Parnell is chancellor, State Center Community College District.
