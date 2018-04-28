A message of strength to all crime victims: Thousands stand with you on a healing journey

I consider it both an honor and a privilege to talk about victims’ rights.
I feel honored as being heard for speaking my truth is very meaningful to me. I feel privileged as I know all too well that having a voice and an opportunity to speak is uncommon, particularly for women in my generation. We understood that exposing secrets could mean sacrifice and banishment.
While my thoughts are personal, my voice is part of a growing choir.
Strength, resilience and justice – the battle cries of the National Crime Victims Movement – are powerful words. Living them requires courage, commitment and time as it seems most suffer before they discover them inside.
“Expand the Circle: Include All Victims,” this year’s theme, has broad implications, as so many identify with the word whether they are a crime victim or feel victimized by culture, government or nature.
I know that what happened to me and what I did to endure, survive and rise above has shaped me, but hasn’t defined me. Because no charges were brought, I never thought of myself as a crime victim. In fact, I have long struggled with the word “victim,” as most of my survival skills denied that reality.
I internalized the suck it up, get over it, just do it voices in our culture. I was afraid if I ever fully felt the despair, rage and pain the feelings would never end. The broken parts of me would simply have to wait.
Today is a new day. Once unspeakable truths are being told. What many believed were rare – child abuse, incest and rape – are now known to be common. Family secrets are being exposed and more people piece together a new family – those who stand with you as you join the thousands on a healing journey.
A reframing that probably saved my life happened in incest boot camp early in recovery.
My identity was defined by what happened to me and what I did to survive it. The self-loathing and shame were soul crushing. As I was trying to explain how I felt, the therapist challenged me, “You are not a victim! You are the most creative problem solver I have ever seen.”
First, I was furious – was she saying it was my fault? Then I laughed, I got it. Now I had a choice. I was a creator. My future was up to me. I embraced it – the hope, the responsibility, a new way of thinking. The journey has been full of twists, slides and dead-ends.
While born with many advantages, I was spiritually broken and bankrupt. My greatest blessing was I was living in a culture of kindness, unity and understanding – Minnesota. I believe both healing and prevention depend upon culture – a culture based upon the core values of inclusion, compassion, excellence and unity. These are the core values of our country.
Now what? As I noted today a whole lot of people feel like victims of the economy, the health care system, law enforcement, the boss, government and politicians. Why? I believe it has a lot to do with a survival of the fittest mentality that became the dominant culture.
It starts in the early grades – the desire to be not the best we can be but to be better than others – other focused rather than being guided from within.
How many of those with severe trauma histories, clueless parents or lack of opportunity stand a chance when what you do is more important than who you are? We allowed an economic game board based upon short-term thinking, quick wins and a single bottom line.
Rather than thinking community first, too many Americans started embracing a dog-eat-dog, never enough and it’s someone else’s fault philosophy. This allowed fear to rule and fear can make us ugly.
When is someone a victim? When do they transform in our minds into an addict, a diagnosis, a criminal, the other? When they are 3, 12, 18? Neuroscience has discovered the reflective part of the brain is not complete until at least 25. Folks who suffer trauma and neglect may get stuck and not develop the mental ability to master themselves emotionally.
Before coming to Fresno, I was a criminal defense attorney and worked in the addictions field. I had clients who were kind and moral unless they were triggered. That made them dangerous.
They often turned to drugs and ultimately more crime.
What if prevention is about inclusion from another perspective? What if we ensured every child had an opportunity to know and master themselves so that they could be the creator they were born to be? This is what was intended by the founders of our country.
Schooled by enlightened philosophers of ancient Greece and the renaissance in Europe, this is what they meant by endowed by our creator with inalienable rights – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In other words, the freedom to create what we want in the context of community.
My hope and my fervent belief is that Americans will remember our ideals and commit to embodying them at home, in the workplace and in the community. I also believe that Fresno is a ground zero, and the transformation is underway. We will accelerate as more people become willing to believe, learn and find out where they can have the greatest impact.
Deborah Nankivell, CEO of Fresno Business Council, gave this speech to this month’s gathering marking Crime Victims Rights Week.
