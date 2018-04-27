College students study isolated in deep four cultural canyons

As optimistic and enthusiastic high school students march to the podium to gather in their diplomas this spring, the majority who are college bound are peering into at least two figurative deep cultural canyons that will in many ways determine their futures, the sort of person they will be, where they live, what they earn, and the friends they will make.
As eloquently pointed by C.P. Snow in his shattering lecture in 1959 entitled “Two Cultures” the academic world is divided into cultures: humanities and science. And each graduate is called upon to make a choice between the two. After it is made, his life will narrow and he will be only lightly exposed to the other culture. He will spend his life in this canyon with only glimpses of the sunlight of diversity.
Most scholars now add a third canyon to this landscape: the social sciences of sociology, economics, ethics and politics. And it seems to me that the opening of the computer world has added a fourth canyon: computer science.
Universities and colleges have made an effort to blunt this division by requiring “breadth” requirement whereby a person will study a few courses in other disciplines. But the magnitude of this choice is only modestly reduced thereby.
There are three additional factors present in a student’s choice now that were not necessarily there in Snow’s time: economics, politics and religion.
There have been many recent studies of the economic value of various colleges and their degrees in terms of earning power. A student must often choose either between his aptitude, his dreams or the best economic career.
With huge student loans looming for many, unless economics and dreams coincide, this can be a tough choice especially in view of the hollowing out of the middle class in the US. Economic distress can easily be visualized on the horizon by making the wrong economic choice.
In politics, studies now show that most universities are overwhelmingly liberal. And it seems that the more elite the school, the more liberal that it is. Studies show that a vast majority of professors are members of the Democratic Party.
One must add to this that there is growing intolerance for conflicting views where conservatives like Charles Murray are accosted and not allowed to speak. Or the recent controversy at Fresno State over the remarks by a professor upon the death of Barbara Bush.
It is certainly true that there are universities that eschew liberal politics, but they are in a minority. And a student can vow to be true to his conservative principles or even to plan to change the university environment he has chosen. But the fact remains that the student will choose a political as well as an academic canyon. This factor makes even more critical the choice of university or college.
And then one must add the growing conflict with religion. In the 19th century, the religious leaders, faced with the likes of Charles Darwin, made the decision that the sciences would find the Biblical account of creation supported by research. They were wrong!
So science has proved Genesis to be in literal error according to the fossil record. Overwhelmingly scholars believe in evolution. If a student is in the minority member of what are now characterized as evangelical churches, he must face the fact that he will be facing almost universal rejection of his views. This therefore intensifies the choice of canyons and universities.
The question then arises: Is this how it should be? E.O. Wilson sought to find a common ground in all of these areas of research but is unconvincing and scholars like Stephen Jay Gould say that this is impossible. Most agree that the vast divide does indeed exist.
This picture is daunting, and the bright students smiling amidst the confetti deserve better. Somehow the canyon walls need to be lowered and more sunshine allowed to intrude. I think the starting point is for liberal universities to demand openness to all points of view. Folks should be compelled to hear and value different views of politics and religion.
Universities and colleges should increase their breadth requirements. And the college graduate himself has a challenge. He can continue to pursue areas of interest outside his field both in and after his college education. Each of them should strive for the broadest knowledge across all fields of knowledge, a great challenge with a great reward.
But with good will and optimism, those smiling graduates can and should look forward to joyous and fulfilling lives based on their informed decisions about their future.
Phil Fullerton is a retired lawyer.
