Phoneless in Arizona: Flipping out and feeling out of touch

I felt severe communication withdrawal pains recently despite having taken two cell phones with us on a bus tour out of state.
Our first night was spent in a hotel in Laughlin, Nevada. We arose early the next morning, quickly finished cramming things into our suitcases, and rushed downstairs to catch the bus. The bus departed promptly for Arizona and within a few minutes was in the mountains.
“Did you take the phone?” I asked my husband.
This is customarily my responsibility and I had goofed. Oh no, I left the smart phone in the hotel room plugged in with the charger that works for both our phones. I quickly pulled out our embarrassingly antique flip phone and called the hotel.
Ryan in the security office said he would send someone up to our room right away to look for the phone. As Ryan was taking my name and address, the flip phone went dead – no transmission towers.
Frustrated, I waited about a half hour until we were in “civilization” again and called our daughter. When she heard our plight she said she would call the hotel from Fresno. Soon she called us on the flip phone and said Ryan found the smart phone and would send it to us by ground transportation C.O.D., which would take a number of days. WHEW! That was a relief.
But looking at our flip phone, we noticed that there was very little charge left, although it customarily holds a charge for several weeks. We decided to calm down and enjoy the trip.
When we got to our next hotel, where we would stay for three days, I was relieved to see that they had several public computers which could be used without charge. We were already feeling out of touch since we hadn’t been able to look at The Bee for a couple of days nor check into our e-mails.
I eagerly went up to the second floor and located the two computers. A German-speaking couple was using one computer and their young children were playing on the other. The father immediately told his children to let me use the computer, which I appreciated.
Repeated efforts to log on proved fruitless. The computer kept insisting that my address and password did not match; I tried using all upper case, then all lower case, then a mix of both, to no avail. Finally after about 10 tries, the computer let me in!
But then another screen appeared indicating that I was logging in from an unusual place (how true!) and I needed to get a code sent to me on my phone or at another e-mail address. Of course, in those circumstances, I had neither. If I clicked a certain button, it indicated, I would be allowed in with a special code.
I pressed the magic button and up came a sign reading, “Sorry, the special code is not working now. Please try again later.”
So I gave up and decided we would remain incommunicado with the outside world until the trip was over. We didn’t have our smart phone, and our flip phone had died.
Several days later, I got the idea of asking whether anyone else on the trip had a charger which might fit our flip phone. We borrowed one, plugged it in, and immediately got a message that this charger was not suitable for this phone. Nevertheless, it appeared to be working and after an hour, the phone seemed to be fully charged.
Our happiness lasted only briefly because pretty soon the phone died again, apparently a victim of interstate and interbrand incompatability.
When we arrived home two days later, there were several hundred e-mails awaiting our attention. That night, both elated and annoyed, I plowed through them; the next morning we addressed our attention to the week’s worth of Fresno Bee copies our carrier delivered.
I called Ryan in security and he promised the phone would show up by Wednesday. Sure enough, as we were eating our lunch that day, the doorbell rang and the post office delivered a C.O.D. package. The oddly amusing thing was that it was $12.50 if we paid cash, but if we paid by check, it was discounted to $11.60.
With our phones back and fully charged, and our computer constantly spewing e-mail, we were able to focus on remembering the three giant elk who grazed outside our hotel door and the alpaca farm where we petted several agreeable beasts. We are once again at peace with the world.
Francine M. Farber of fresno is a retired school district administrator and a fulltime community volunteer. She can be contacted at fmfarber@hotmail.com
