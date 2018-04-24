All aboard! Join me on the new Amtrak Morning Express – Sacramento by 8 a.m.

Like other Californians, my job requires me to commute to work. I live in Fresno but travel to Sacramento to represent our community in the State Capitol. Unfortunately, there are limited options if you need to travel to the Bay Area or Sacramento.
What if we had a system that allowed you to travel quickly, safely and comfortably? What if that technology also gave you back hours of free time in your day?
Sound too good to be true?
Actually, it’s a relic from our past. More than a century and a half ago, California pursued an ambitious vision: building a railroad to connect communities, enable travel and facilitate economic activity. It was a transformational feat that fostered growth generations ago and created a framework for future development.
What was once an important piece of our state’s and nation’s transportation infrastructure has slipped down the priority list over the decades as people have become more dependent on cars and less interested in mass transit.
Today, we are seeing a renewed focus on improving the rail system and repositioning it as a central component of our regional and state transportation network. You can climb into a sleek, shiny cabin and sit back while being transported to your destination. And now you can do it with WiFi, drinks, snacks and a comfortable place to rest or work.
I know this because I am a regular rider on the Amtrak San Joaquins trains.
When I first started working as a legislator in Sacramento, I often drove between Fresno and Sacramento, sometimes multiple times a week. The trip took more than three hours each way, and I was getting tired of sitting in traffic, staring at the brake lights in front of me, thinking about all the work that I could be getting done.
A frightening incident where a tire fell off my truck driving on the freeway made me realize it was time to do something different.
That’s when I started riding the train. My commute has become much more enjoyable and less stressful. That’s why I am so excited about the rollout of the new Morning Express service. On May 7, Amtrak San Joaquins will start operating its new schedule that will get morning trains into Sacramento by 8 a.m. from as far south as Fresno.
I will be able to enjoy more dinners at home with my family, taking the train the following morning and still making it in time for the start of the work day.
The reconfiguring of the Amtrak San Joaquins schedule will help make this train route immediately more convenient for business travelers heading north through the San Joaquin Valley and will be attractive to leisure travelers who want to take a day trip to Sacramento.
As one of the fastest-growing regions in the state, being able to travel to Sacramento or the Bay Area in time for business hours will allow local companies to expand their footprint. They can head up in the morning, then head back south on a lunchtime or early evening train.
The rollout of the Morning Express service offers a real, immediate way to make our trains more attractive and convenient to riders throughout the San Joaquin Valley and Sacramento region. More and more, we should start looking to our trains as the transportation backbone they were intended to be.
Sustainable environmental solutions, increased economic activity, and a better quality of life depend on it. It’s a system born in our past, but it will set the stage for the right type of future growth, future mobility, and future connectivity that we want and deserve.
I will be riding the first Morning Express train from Fresno to Sacramento on May 7. I hope to see you on a morning ride very soon.
Dr. Joaquin Arambula, a Fresno Democrat, represents California's 31st Assembly District and can be contacted at Assemblymember.Arambula@assembly.ca.gov.
