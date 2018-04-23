Sleepless in Fresno: Armenian protests keep immigrant anxious

It’s Saturday, 3 a.m., and I’m wide awake. I’m sitting in my comfortable bed in Fresno. I should be sleeping. Tomorrow’s a busy day. There’s church, plans for lunch, and a flag football game to attend.
It’s 3 a.m. and instead of sleeping, I’m listening to concussion grenades go off. I’m watching a live feed of police officers chasing, beating, and carrying away women and men. I’m watching as Armenia is in unrest. It’s 3 a.m. and everyone else is asleep.
For more than 10 days, the Armenian people have been flooding the streets in their capital city and all over the country, in massive protests over the new prime minister Serzh Sargsyan.
Sargsyan previously served two contested terms as president, during which he enacted constitutional reforms that shifted power from the president to the prime minister. Sargsyan publicly promised he would not step into this role.
He broke that promise. Not only has he lied, but he has threatened the Armenian people in front of cameras. He has shown that his interests do not lie in the well-being of the people, but in maintaining power at all costs.
I have been closely following the updates as they come in. Although Armenia has seen many protests, none have been of such magnitude. The leader of this movement is Nikol Pashinyan, a member of parliament and in my eyes, a hero.
He has called for peaceful civil disobedience, urging protestors to behave respectfully, even when being forcibly detained by police officers. His plan is working, with more than 100,000 Armenians joining him in the streets. Men, women, mothers with their children, students, and elders.
It is 3 a.m. and my heart is pounding. It’s almost in sync with the steps of the protestors, making their way down the streets of Armenia, shouting phrases like “Qayl Ara Merzhir Serzhin” (Make Your Step, Reject Serzh) and “Azat, Ankakh, Hayastan” (Independent and Just Armenia).
I want to be there. I need to stand with my people.
But it’s 3 a.m. and I’m in Fresno. 7,000 miles away. I want the world to know, to watch, as an oppressed group of people stand up to a corrupt regime. To be outraged by how a so-called leader is dealing with civil disobedience, calling on police to use violence to silence their voices.
Armenia will not kneel to Serzh Sargsyan. The world, and all the Armenians living in the Diaspora, will not turn a blind eye.
_ _ _ _ _
It’s Tuesday, April 23, 5:55 a.m. I’ve only had about two hours of sleep and am awakened by the buzzing of my phone. I open the message from my friend Lusine – my eyes can’t believe it. Three simple messages. They read:
“HE HAS RESIGNED”
“NIKOL IS FREE”
“WE DID IT”
It’s hard to put into words what I felt in that moment. Every night, I would go to sleep praying that I would wake up to the news we have all been waiting for. Today was that day. I can’t explain what ran through my mind as Lusine’s messages registered in me. But I know what I felt.
Immense pride and relief. I ran to my laptop to tune in to the live stream. People were celebrating. I cried and I cheered along with them, though they could not hear me. My heart swelled with happiness.
This is a historic moment. One that highlights the power of unity, peace, and love. Armenians have fought for democracy for far too long. Today, there is new hope in their hearts. There is still a lot of work to be done. Within seven days, a new prime minister will be voted in. We are on our way to a democratic Armenia.
I am so proud that my homeland can serve as an example to the world that peaceful protests can indeed bring about change. I’m 7,000 miles away, but in this moment, it doesn’t feel that way.
Marine Vardanyan immigrated to Fresno from Yerevan, Armenia at the age of 6. She is a proud Fresno-Armenian, active member of the Armenian community, and the co-host of the Armenian radio program Hye Oozh on 90.7 FM. She is graduating from Fresno State in May with a master’s degree in education, with the option of educational leadership and administration.
