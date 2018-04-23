As we press on for the world to recognize, we can resolve to reconcile.

BANG. BANG. BANG.
The rifles shot out again and again. The men lined up shoulder to shoulder went down, like dominoes, one after the other. One by one, the men of the village were shot dead. The husbands, fathers and brothers of an entire village left in one heaping murderous mountain.
Absolute horror.
Hours later, when night had fallen and the Turkish soldiers had moved on to the next village, there was a stir. From among the pile of dead, rotting bodies, rose one man. That man was my great-grandfather.
As the men of his village were ruthlessly murdered right next to him, my great-grandfather watched in horror, waiting for his turn to come. As the rifle shot out BANG! and the man next to him – his friend? cousin? neighbor? – went down, he dropped down with him and played dead until he could escape. His quick thinking saved his life.
It has been 103 years since the Young Turks of the Ottoman Empire began the extermination of the Armenian people from our ancestral lands. On April 24, 1915 the intellectuals and leaders of Armenian villages all over Turkey were rounded up and murdered in what began the first holocaust of the 20th Century – the Armenian genocide – eight years of terror that left 1.5 million Armenians dead and hundreds of thousands scattered all over the earth.
103 years later we cannot forget. The government of Turkey denies the genocide ever happened. Despite evidence and eye-witness testimony, despite the bones of our people, despite the first-person accounts of survivors, denial continues. And so does our pain.
The collective fingers of every Armenian are wrapped tightly around recognition. We desperately want the world, and especially Turkey, to recognize the genocide. In honor of our grandmothers and grandfathers who were killed, raped, burned alive, abandoned, starved, and forced into death marches across the Deir ez-Zor desert in Syria, we need closure.
My family, originally from Aintab, Turkey ended up in Aleppo, Syria, where both of my parents were born and raised. My family later moved to the East Coast of the United States. My husband’s grandmother, born in Bitlis, Turkey emigrated to California through Mexico. Scattered like seeds.
Armenians have a rich history, dating back thousands of years. Out of all the years, 1915 stands out like a thorn that continues to make us bleed.
There’s another year that stands out, for a better reason. 301 AD is the year Armenia became the first nation in the world to accept Christianity as its official religion, even before the Roman Catholic Church. It is our long and deep history as the first Christian nation that brought us persecution, but it also our faith that helped us survive.
So where is that faith now? What has happened to it? Are we faithful in all matters except the genocide? Do we pray for everyone except the Turks? Do we omit Jesus’ edict to “love our enemies”? Do we act like good Christians for 364 days a year and fire up our hatred on April 24? This should not be so.
I understand the pain of suffering. I accept the frustration of denial. I feel my blood boil when I hear or read that the genocide supposedly didn’t happen. The lies are unbearable. The wounds are still fresh and so deep and they have become a part of our collective psyche.
Without a doubt, the fight for recognition needs to continue. The historical record must be made straight. The truth must be served. But the anger needs to melt. The hatred needs to stop being passed down to new generations. Our identity needs to brighten because we are not victims, we are survivors. And even more than that, we are conquerors.
My great-grandfather did not escape death so I could continue to live in death – so I could pass on a legacy of contempt and vitriol to my children. Our Christian faith did not carry us through the horrors of 1915-1923 only to leave us behind in 2018.
As we press on for the world to recognize, we can resolve to reconcile.
As we fight for the acceptance of facts, we can focus on forgiveness.
As we destroy denial, we can deny ourselves.
As we promote truth, we can rest in the promise of eternal hope and victory.
As we put our faith first, we can release our burdens.
And as we look to the future, as Armenians and as Christians, we can claim victory over pain, death, suffering, persecution and yes, even genocide, as conquerors in Christ.
Silva Emerian is from Boston but has been a California girl since 2001. With a long and varied background in fashion, she is a freelance writer and editor, wife and mother to two active boys. She lives in Clovis, where shoes and chocolate make her world go round. Connect with her at silva@onmyshoebox.com, on her blog OnMyShoebox.com, on Facebook and Instagram @onmyshoebox.
