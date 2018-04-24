These students chose to spread joy because "that’s what everyone needs"

A small army of volunteers have descended upon Mefford Field at Tulare recently, on a mission: to restore and rescue of a piece of history, bringing back glory to “Preston’s Pride,” a World War II era B-17 bomber.
Community members gather to raise the flags of the United States and Armenia in commemoration of the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide over 100 years ago, during a ceremony at Fresno City Hall on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
The San Joaquin River gorge is a scenic part of Fresno County with a hiking trail and footbridge that crosses the river near Auberry. See the area from a unique perspective in this aerial drone footage.