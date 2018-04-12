Valley students’ civic awakening is shaking things up. This week they are drilling deeper with their teachers into the the power of civics education.

The younger generation is finding its voice and purpose in relation to national and global challenges. It took tragedy to wake them up, as it did for my generation in the 1960s. I hope they will discover that it will take sustained political engagement and democratic participation to create durable solutions to critical problems.
Our nation was founded by a generation who demanded that God-given rights be respected by an oppressive government. The Declaration of Independence defined these rights as equality, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The American Founding Fathers chose the motto, “E Pluribus Unum,” to emphasize the vital principle of bringing diverse people together to work for the common good.
Students leading the March for Our Lives have rediscovered that principle.
The Founders gave us a brilliant plan for our republic, the Constitution, but it is only effective with trust, collaboration and civic engagement by informed citizens. “To the founding generation, the goal of public education was to prepare citizens to govern themselves and to watch over their leaders,” wrote ohann Neem in “Democracy’s Schools”.
A primary mission of the public schools, along with academic instruction and career education, is preparing students to be informed, ethical, and engaged citizens in our democratic republic. Civic education leaders know the methods to teach students our American ideals and the skills to analyze and create solutions for complex problems in their community and the world.
Over the past 20 years, these best practices were replaced by programs to raise scores on standardized tests.
To revitalize civic education, the California Task Force on K-12 Civic Learning was established.
“Civic learning done right helps teach children skills they need for the 21st century workplace, including critical thinking, problem solving, communication, collaboration, creativity, initiative and entrepreneurism,” the task force wrote in a report. “To put these skills into practice, they work with others, organize activities in their communities and speak persuasively in public.
“They also develop common shared values about equality and fairness and understand that their actions can have an impact, especially when a group of people works together.”
The Fresno County Civic Learning Partnership includes local business, government and community leaders and educational agencies. Our purpose is to support K-12 schools to implement best practices in civic education and to prepare all students to be career-ready, responsible citizens.
In our Democracy School Program, 500 students at the Center for Advanced Research and Technology (CART), Baird, Sutter and Cooper middle schools and Quail Lake Environmental Charter are researching and designing projects to improve their community.
Student projects address homelessness, racism, drug addiction, therapy for veterans, water conservation, immigration, deforestation, and suicide prevention. These projects give students the experience of stewardship, caring about and serving the common good in their school, community, nation and world.
We are at a critical point in the American experiment in democracy. The generation in school now faces unprecedented challenges; gun violence, racism, escalating arms race, global climate change, terrorism, addiction, growing income inequality, political gridlock and economic uncertainty.
As the younger generation wakes up to the challenges facing them, they should be prepared with the knowledge, skills and values of responsible citizenship.
They need guided practice in governing themselves, creating democratic classrooms and schools, and organizing solutions to real problems. Imagine how much more effective student civic engagement will be, when they have a commitment to American civic values and the participation skills to collaborate with community partners and implement civic service projects!
Now is the time to improve how schools teach civic education to support the awakening generation to make meaningful contributions to improve our communities, our nation and our world.
For information on the Fresno Civic Learning Partnership, see johnminkler3@gmail.com.
John Minkler is a civic education consultant for the Fresno Civic Learning Partnership. Connect with him at johnminkler3@gmail.com.
The Civic Education Summit
Who: Michelle Herczog of the Los Angeles County Office of Education
What: Highlights of innovative civic service projects from Valley Schools
When: Today, 5:8:30 p.m., $25; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Fresno State Smittcamp Alumni House
Reservations: Kim Cole kimcole@csufresno.edu, 559-278-0474
