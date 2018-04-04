Sure fish need water; but they also go bug-wild for farm food

California’s water future feels increasingly uncertain with precipitation patterns swinging from deluge to drought and back again.
As policymakers scramble to adjust to this new normal and attempt to update our state’s complex approach to water management in this era of climate change, it would be easy to expect stakeholders to retreat to their various corners.
Thankfully, when it comes to making plans for our uncertain water future here in California’s Central Valley, that’s not what’s happening. Instead, farmers, conservationists, water districts and government agencies are working together to under the auspices of the Sacramento Valley Salmon Restoration Program.
The program identifies 49 specific projects aimed at increasing Chinook salmon populations by improving habitat conditions in the Sacramento River and its tributaries.
One of these win-win projects is underway in Yolo County. The Fish Food on Floodplain Farm Fields Project – a partnership between California Trout, the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, rice farmers (like River Garden Farms and Davis Ranches), State Water Contractors, San Luis Delta Mendota Water Authority and other water agencies from both north and south of the Delta. This unified group is showing that farmers can grow an essential food source for native fish on their fields in winter: Bugs
For salmon, those bugs are a “floating filet,” providing highly nutritious meals essential for young salmon to grow strong enough to complete their downstream journey to the Pacific Ocean and return as healthy adults.
Studies have shown that a lack of access to food made on floodplain wetlands is a critical factor in plummeting populations of native fish, including both salmon and endangered smelt. By using our existing resources to their maximum capacity, including using off-season agricultural fields productively in this way, farmers, conservationists and public agencies are zeroing in on solutions that will allow both farms and fish to flourish into the 22 nd century.
Before levees were built in the 1800s, our rivers would swell each spring each winter and spring and spread out across the Central Valley creating millions of acres of shallowly-flooded wetlands that provided a wetland feasting ground for birds and native fish like Chinook salmon. Today less than 5 percent of the Valley’s floodplain wetlands remain in their natural state.
Unfortunately for native fish this means that the Central Valley’s rivers and the Delta have become “food deserts,” where a bite to eat is hard to come by. But there is also some good news here. Now that we understand that fish need food, and food is made on winter –inundated floodplains, we can start to put real-world solutions into place that can help recover endangered fish populations.
The fish can’t afford to wait any longer. According to a recent study by the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences and California Trout, the winter run Chinook salmon is teetering on the edge of extinction. In the mid-1970s, the annual winter-run Chinook salmon run averaged 25,000. The latest population count clocked in at less than 2,000.
Through win-win projects like the Fish Food on Floodplain Farm Fields Project, we have a shot at reversing these dire population trends.
Collaborative partnerships that focus on building real-world solutions now can help restore native fish populations to self-sustaining levels where they will no longer be considered threatened or endangered, reducing government regulation of water allocations in the process. That means what’s good for native fish is good for the rest of us Californians too because more fish translates to a more consistent and secure water supply for California’s farms and cities.
That’s a future worth working together for.
Roger Cornwell of Knights Landing is general manager of River Garden Farms. Jacob Katz of Santa Rosa is a senior scientist with nonprofit conservation organization California Trout.
