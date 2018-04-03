Dialysis patients, health care workers join to change industry

Three days a week I go to a dialysis clinic to stay alive. I’m grateful to still be here, but every time I set foot in the clinic, I’m also worried: will today be the day I get an infection or bleed all over the floor?
It’s a concern because my clinic is unsanitary. The clinic is like an assembly line, except instead of building cars they are treating people with life-threatening illnesses, and it feels like my safety comes second to the company’s profits.
In the four years I’ve received treatment at my clinic, cockroaches and other bugs are common. About a month ago, I saw a bug running up the dialysis machine that was connected to my arm.
I’ve seen blood on the floor of the lobby and treatment area, which came from patients who were rushed out the door and started to bleed from the point on their body where the dialysis tube was inserted.
The dialysis industry is dominated by two corporations, DaVita and Fresenius, which own 72 percent of the dialysis clinics in California. That leaves me and the 66,000 other dialysis patients in the state with few choices about where to receive care.
The corporations act as if they can’t afford to improve conditions in clinics, but one look at their profits says otherwise. DaVita and Fresenius earned $3.9 billion in domestic profits in 2016 just from dialysis.
Private insurance companies paid those companies an average of 350 percent above the actual cost of treatment. Knowing how the industry profits from our illness is upsetting, and seeing their failure to invest some of those profits in making sure we get the safest treatment makes me angry.
That’s why I’m joining with other dialysis patients and health care workers to change an industry that rakes in money but shortchanges our care. On Thursday, we will submit more than 600,000 signatures statewide to election officials to qualify an initiative for the Nov. 6 ballot.
The Fair Pricing for Dialysis Act will improve patient care in dialysis clinics and stop the dialysis corporations from overcharging patients and driving up health care prices for everyone.
I go to my dialysis clinic because my life depends on it. But that doesn’t mean I have to stay silent when things are dirty or not running smoothly. It’s time to treat us with dignity, and it’s time to hold the dialysis corporations accountable.
Mario Gonzales is a dialysis patient who lives in Fresno. He is retired from the IRS, where he specialized in customer service, and a union member. Service Employees International Union – United Healthcare Workers West is sponsoring the initiative. Connect with him at (559) 760-0514.
If you go
What: Dialysis patients, community leaders and workers will submit thousands of voter signatures to the Fresno County Registrar of Voters to qualify a ballot initiative to improve patient care in California’s dialysis clinics.
When: 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Where: Fresno Center, 4879 E. Kings Canyon Road
