Holy Kryptonite! What suddenly exploded our front window?

Was it a bird? Was it a plane? Was it Superman?
I was sitting at my computer one afternoon in February when KABOOM! A loud explosion and cracking of glass caused me to jump up and look around. On the other side of the family room a large double pane picture window, about 5 feet by 6 feet, had broken into smithereens. Although the glass was still in place, every inch of it was crackled.
I ran outside and saw our gardener working on the far side of the backyard with a lawn edger.
“You must have kicked up a rock,” I told him, “and it broke our window.” He protested that he was too far away, there was no rock, and it couldn’t have flown across the entire yard and landed under a low overhang that covered the window and a shade garden. We looked for the rock in the garden and there was none.
How about a bird? he suggested. Well, any of our local four- to eight-inch birds would have died on the spot after that impact. And there was no dead bird. Plenty of birds have crashed into our windows previously. Usually there would be a loud thud, a lot of fluttering, and a telltale smudge as a farewell gift. Not so this time, unless a bald eagle had gone astray.
I went back inside and suddenly remembered that in junior high I had learned about spontaneous combustion. A serious student, for weeks I had worried that oily rags (did we even have any?) in my parents’ New York apartment would suddenly burst into flame. Could something similar have happened here?
I rushed to the computer and feverishly typed in “spontaneous shattering of double-pane windows.”
Holy Kryptonite! There it was!
“Spontaneous shattering of double-pane windows has occurred especially in winter when there is a significant temperature difference between the outside and inside windows.” On the day it happened, it was about 50 degrees outside and, with the heat on, about 70 on the inside. This is called “thermal stress.” For about two hours after it happened, we could hear the glass continuing to break.
Another factor could have been that while glass is being moved and installed, it is easy for the glaziers to nick or chip the edges of the glass with various tools. According to the web site, “It is also possible for fasteners such as nails or screws used to attach glass stops to nick the glass edges if these fasteners are installed at an improper angle.
“These small nicks or chips may not result in immediate breakage. However, over time, as the glass expands and contracts, stress concentrations can develop around the nick, leading to breakage. In the case of tempered glass (such as we had), the entire unit usually breaks.” Who knew?
At first glance because of light coming through the scary but beautiful broken glass pattern, we thought that both panes were shattered. The next day when a service company came to put up particle board and no light showed through, we could see that only the outside window was affected. But they come as a set, and both would have to be replaced.
We called the manufacturer and since my husband, the family saver, quickly found the sales slip from five years ago, they were able to confirm the size and type of the window and promised to replace it in two weeks. I told them about my research and promoted my “spontaneous shattering” theory. They made no comment and did not even send out an inspector.
The night before the replacement was scheduled to take place, as we walked by the window, we heard another small cracking sound and watched as the shattered glass, which had remained in place all this time, finally let go. It slid slowly down into the space between the particle board and the inside window where it fell into a graceful curved form at the bottom.
The next day the broken window was removed by shattering the remaining glass with a heavy stick, with the glass falling onto a tarp. The new window was installed within an hour.
And what about the cost of the replacement, which must have been at least $500? Well, without further ado, the manufacturer noted that it was covered under the lifetime warranty.
Truth, justice and the American way!
Francine M. Farber of Fresno is a retired school district administrator and full-time community volunteer. She can be contacted at fmfarber@hotmail.com.
