‘JP2 we love you:’ 25 years ago, Valley students chanted for the pope

Cell phones were rare, clunky. So was sleep on buses, in gyms, church halls, Motel 6’s and the woods. The only “F bomb” I heard was “fellowship,” which helped in chasing restrooms, water, shade and where emergency crews took friends who’d collapsed.
Twenty-five years ago, hundreds of now mostly middle-aged Valley teen-agers bubbled over Denver for Pope John Paul II’s World Youth Day visit. And in 1997, hundreds of Valley men – jammed elbow-to-elbow, hoarse from Jesus cheers – filled the National Mall in Washington and rallied at Fresno’s Bulldog Stadium and elsewhere.
More than 1.5 million people professed contrition, faith and personal commitment at these events during one of the extraordinary eras in America’s religious traditions. It was a feast for this Fresno Bee reporter, not without controversy.
I wonder what’s become of those ordinary folks. Large-scale public celebrations have been resized by social media and encumbered by crime, terror and tragedy.
Our world reflects an old Neil Young’s lyric, “This much madness is too much sorrow.” Our grass-roots public responses from campus to Legislature may well become icons, if not the omens of certain, positive change.
Altar calls, public prayers and pledges are as profoundly energizing for some as they are memory-making spectacles for others. What happens after the popemobile takes flight is generally not the public’s business.
But maybe it might help now to hear enduring positive takeaways.
It’s not always straightforward. Back then, I wanted to write about a San Joaquin Valley evangelical leader with a gritty career and profoundly challenged family. He shook his head: “If I get my reward in this world, I won’t get in the next.”
My retort: How will troubled people find role models if you won’t let them see examples? We did the story. He later ran for elected office.
What’s become of those who danced in the fountain near Colorado’s State Capitol, got drenched at the airport arrivals of the pope and President Bill Clinton and chanted “JP2, We Love You” in the sapping sun of mile-high Cherry Creek State Park?
My stories mentioned Angela Anderson of Tulare, Claude Muncey of Merced, Cindy Tully of Bakersfield, Dina Brindeiro of Hilmar and Suzy Ortiz of Fresno.
And what of the multigenerational buffet of Christian men who prayed, sang, cried and hugged almost anywhere attached to the Promise Keepers crusade? Cheering sections jousted: “We love Jesus yes we do, we love Jesus, how about you?”
What next steps can be shared? I’m reminded of a comment by Dr. Ed Cole of the Christian Men’s Network, “You’re responsible for the truths you heard.” And Indianapolis pastor Jeffrey Johnson Sr.: “You can’t stay too long in your last victory.”
Some engage in faith and social justice groups. Others reconnect when CaringBridge brings blogs of health crises and prayer requests. I’ve not discovered faith-based versions of Sports Illustrated’s “Where Are They Now?”
There are still grand-scale spiritual events. World Youth Day recurs every two to three years in different locations, the next in Panama in 2019, a pilgrimage for Catholics worldwide ages 15-35.
The Promise Keepers national operation, a shadow of what it was, earned one star in a four-star rating in 2017 from Charity Navigator, an independent financial evaluator. Its website recently showed no content beyond a logo and “We’ll be right back!”
In dicey times, prayerful people are invited among first responders.
Whatever our belief system, I believe we are replenished by people united in positive, common purpose. These are stories I love to hear and retell.
Consider “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World” by the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. It quotes Brother David Steindl-Rast, a Catholic Benedictine monk, scholar and interfaith activist:
“It is not happiness that makes us grateful. It is gratefulness that makes us happy. Every moment is a gift. There is no certainty that you will have another moment, with all the opportunity that it contains. The gift within every gift is the opportunity it offers us. Most often it is the opportunity to enjoy it, but sometimes a difficult gift is given to us and that can be an opportunity to rise to the challenge.”
John G. Taylor, a former Fresno Bee reporter and editor, is owner of JT Communications Company. Write to him at jtcommunicates@comcast.net.
