Putting people to work - social justice at its best

What comes to mind when you hear the words “Fresno has...”? High unemployment? High poverty? Unskilled labor force?
These labels are unacceptable. We cannot continue down the same path that we have followed for the past 50 years. It’s time we stand up and say no more. No one is going to help us do it. It’s up to all of us to take a hard look at ourselves and make the tough choices.
It’s a mistake to suggest that economic growth and the inclusion of our most disadvantaged communities are mutually exclusive. In fact, our economy is stronger when our most vulnerable residents take part in planned growth.
In Fresno County, this isn’t a concept, its reality.
Just last week, Ulta, through an exclusive job fair, provided local residents on public assistance the first opportunity at obtaining jobs at their new e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center. Starting at $15 an hour, these are well-paying jobs that will provide chronically unemployed residents a sense of dignity, independence and a path toward self-sufficiency.
Isn’t this the social justice we are striving for?
Now is not the time to go back. We cannot continue down the same path, bound by our circumstances. Instead, we should be inspired by the opportunities right before us.
One of those opportunities now is a 100-acre industrial park that is capable of attracting new businesses and jobs, like those provided by Ulta, to our community. Therefore, as the fifth-largest city in the world’s sixth-largest economy, we have to start acting like it.
Fortunately, these aren’t tough choices when you have well-planned, carefully examined and zoned areas to accommodate future job-generating investments and projects – which was recently exemplified by the Fresno City Council’s unanimous vote to approve this vital project. The only way up is to put people to work in jobs that make it possible for families to grow and prosper.
The only way to put people to work is to help our local businesses grow and to bring new business to our community.
As local business advocates and economic developers, it’s our job to prove to others that Fresno is not only open for business, but prepared to realize its own potential. Saying we are business friendly is not going to cut it – every American city says the same thing.
We have to prove it, and we prove it by making it easier to open a business here while ensuring the development of our people and preparing them with the skills needed to take advantage of the opportunities on the way.
There have been hundreds of missed opportunities over the years due to lack of available industrial land. We have been forced to pass on exciting projects because we didn’t have the capacity to accommodate them. We have had to say “no” too many times. That has to change.
Don’t we want a better community for all of us to work, live and raise our families? Isn’t it time to recognize that the best way to break the cycle of generational poverty that has plagued our community for decades is through well-paying jobs?
Fresnans are known for their work ethic and innovative spirit. It’s time we all get on board and help make our community that place when we hear the words “Fresno has...”, we think opportunity, advancement, quality and progress. We have to open our doors and say yes, because if we don’t – our competitors surely will.
Nathan Ahle is president/CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. Lee Ann Eager is president/CEO of the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation. Connect with them at nahle@fresnochamber.com. and eager@fresnoedc.com.
