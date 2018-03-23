No newts is bad news during salamander mating season in foothills

I’ve almost lost the winter habit of looking down while I walk on the trail to school, hoping to see a California newt, the small reddish brown salamanders with bright orange bellies native to this area. In the winter, they migrate and mate, coming out of their estivation, dormant during the warmer months of the year.
My daily commute takes me along the school’s nature trail, through an oak, bay, and buckeye forest, and I pay attention, eyes peeled. For the last few years I’ve kept a log of every newt I’ve seen ambling along the trail or floating in the creek. But this year the creek beds have been dry, the few brief storms barely moistening the soil.
This latest drenching storm reminds me that last year between December and March, the breeding season, I saw 269, the year before – a dry year like this one – 350. Now it’s already March, the month which usually marks the end of my newt-watching season, and I’ve seen only eight, one dead. I head out on this stormy morning, though, neck bent and hopeful.
But no wild creatures show themselves on this walk – no newt, no rabbit or coyote, not even an ant, and so I focus instead on the creatures I’ve brought with me: Our 12-year old terrier mix Teddy, low to the ground, a stopper and sniffer who then storms full force forward toward me to catch up, and 8-month-old Ellie, a border collie new to this season, frolicking in the newly-formed puddles and turning circles and looping around me and my generally straight trajectory that follows the trail.
They don’t know that the newts are missing, that I’ve seen an alarming few this year, not including another two dead. They’re not recorded in my log; I didn’t want to remember them, but I do anyway, their images impressed upon my memory, their small bodies pressed into the road, drying like jerky in the sun.
Teddy and Ellie don’t know about the solar complex installed last year near the trail, nor do they understand why a new burn pile still steams as we walk by. It’s in the process of devouring the trunks of the trees cleared to set those solar panels up. In a trash heap across the way, they sniff at the ruined and upturned sofa – showing its belly springs, leaning against a brightly-flowered sodden and discarded mattress.
They just know that they’re with me, and that we’re walking together on a wet and cloudy Saturday morning, and that those puddles weren’t there a couple of days ago.
I pause at the creek, running now for the first time since last year, and reflexively look down and through the water, right where in previous years I was guaranteed to see a newt or two or three or a whole mating ball, the individuals indistinguishable and uncountable. Nothing today. And, relatively speaking, nothing this season.
Just the one I saw in early February, further down the trail near the slight rise, headed into the leafy bedding which covers and skirts the trail. I haven’t seen him since, nor his cousin, my first sighting, in the middle of January on my neighbor’s driveway, above his dry creek bed, creeping over the rough gravel and looking thin and dry and dusty.
I stopped and watched him for a while, shocked at his unexpected appearance so late in the season, and convinced he would be the last one I’d see.
So, no newts today either, but there are plenty of frogs. I don’t see them, but I can hear the croaking, humming chorus in the pond newly filled overnight by the storm that also brought us snow and hail. The patchy white holds on in the morning as we walk, despite the bright sun and temperature above freezing.
On the way back we hop over the neighbor’s fence, crossing his property to get to ours, pausing once again at the spot where I saw that first, frail salamander, moving slowly to hide himself under the rocky ledge above the dry bed.
Since the creek’s running now, several weeks later, I imagine him somewhere downstream, revitalized, glistening and gliding toward the burrow that will house him in the coming warmer weeks.
Beth Linder Carr of Tollhouse teaches English and theater at Sierra High School. She is a Fresno State student, studying for her master’s degree in creative nonfiction. Connect with her at bethlc@netptc.net.
