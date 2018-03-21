March for our Lives Fresno prepares to join national protest against gun violence

In the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s mass shooting in the recently stated safest city in Florida, students around the country have been teaming up to fight for gun-regulation laws through social media and local politicians. The irony of the country’s recent mass shooting is not wasted on these young revolutionaries as they begin to create and grow the March for our Lives protest.
March for our lives was immediately created after the Stoneman Douglas High shooting by students all over the country who wanted to give a time and a place to speak up about gun violence. Students and families will be marching on Saturday on the streets of Washington, D.C.
According to Everytown research, there has been 305 school shootings in the United States since 2013. So it was only right for March for our Lives protest to expand further than just Washington, D.C. The protest encouraged citizens all around to create their own marches on Saturday, uniting the country to share a voice.
That is exactly what Yasmin Mendoza, 21, decided to do for Fresno.
“When I heard about the protest, I thought, let’s see who is doing it here,” said Mendoza. When it came to her surprise that nothing was being done she decided to step up. “It was hard at first because people would say they will help, but then I wouldn’t hear from them after a couple of days. I had to really pray on it and make sure this was something I wanted to do,” said Mendoza.
Once Mendoza found more people to join the cause, events began to unfold.
“I reached out to Kim Slavan, who organized the Women’s March in Fresno, and she showed me how to do things like what permits to get,” said Mendoza.
In just a week of trying to raise funds for the upcoming event, Mendoza and her team were able to raise about $4,000. They have also been recognized by prominent figures from Fresno and Parkland, Florida.
“Audra McDonald actually donated to us, which was amazing and recently a family friend of Cameron Kasky told us that he got word about what we are doing and that he has never heard of Fresno,” said Mendoza, as she was trying to hold back a laugh. “He said he is proud that even a small city like us are doing this.”
Through connections from other activist groups in Fresno, like Central Valley Indivisible and Slavan, MFOL Fresno, has had the opportunity to meet with the mayor of Fresno and hold a poster-making event in California’s 22nd congressional district representative candidate, Andrew Janz’s office.
I joined in the effort. These students are so afraid they’re stepping up to speak with their shaking voices and demanding to be heard. The best we can do is support them and the least we can do is listen.
Andrew and his wife were gracious enough to allow us to use his office to make posters for the upcoming event. In no way did he persuade us to vote for him or have this as a publicity stunt. He was kind enough to step away from his political views and not only speak to the students but listen as well.
An hour into the event, Janz entered his office witnessing young leadership. After a, round of applause, he modestly thanked the students for speaking up and he held a Q&A with them. One of the students, Joanne Park, 17, attends Clovis North High School. She confidently spoke up about her opinion about the National School Walkout protest held March 14.
“I was astounded at how the school tried to silence our voices,” she said
As Janz sympathized and listened, he responded with advice.
“Very important to do what you’re doing because you’re not paid off by the NRA,” said Janz. “Coming from the heart, keep up the good work.”
Students hesitantly went on to ask Janz why he decided to run for Congress.
“I think that is an important question,” said Janz. “You need to know why your elected leaders do what they do and why they do it.”
Janz is a Fresno County Deputy District Attorney who has witnessed gun violence tear apart families and lives. He is responsible for sending people to prison who use guns for violence, and he wants to be able to continue that in a congressional seat.
“I’ve studied the Second Amendment,” said Janz. “Don’t let anyone tell you gun regulation is taking away their rights. This is an issue Democrats and Republicans can come together on.”
The conversations progressed and covered topics across the board such as mental health in relation to guns, prioritizing funding within schools and millennials being blown off for being young and naïve.
“Ask your local representatives to meet with you, and if they can’t or don’t respond, blast that on social media,” said Janz. “Use what you have.”
The event concluded with a group photo of the students with the candidate and MFOL Fresno flyers being passed out to high school ambassadors to distribute. March for our Lives Fresno encourages students and families to march this Saturday held at Fresno High Warrior Park from 1-3 p.m.
March for our Lives Fresno
Date: Saturday, March 24
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Place: Fresno High School Warrior Park, Palm and McKinley avenues.
