Fresno lawyer: Today the Fridge Cam, tomorrow our liberty? Resist lure of tech wizards

At Google’s 10th annual Developers’ Conference in May 2016, CEO Sundar Pichai was quoted as saying that today people “live on their phone” and Google wants “to help you get things done in your real world.” Not the real world, “your real world.”
In November, not singling out Facebook, Chamath Palihapitiya, a former vice president of Facebook, was quoted as saying, “I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works… The short-term dopamine-driven feedback loops that we have created are destroying how society works.
“No civil discourse, No cooperation. Misinformation…It is eroding the core foundations of how people behave by and between each other.”
Sean Parker, the former founding Facebook president, was quoted in December as saying “God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.”
Facebook says it is responding to these criticisms. But what now can be done about pathetic Facebook users who instantly fill a female newscaster’s Facebook inbox with pictures of their penises?
The deleterious effects go far beyond fostering debasing social interaction. We willingly allow strangers to study and manipulate us. Google’s messaging app Allo uses language recognition and artificial intelligence to understand our speech, habits and preferences to “suggest” how to respond to others.
Eight companies effectively control the internet: Amazon, Apple, e-Bay, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Snapchat and Twitter. Devices like Alexa “live in the cloud” and allow several of them to monitor you in your home.
“Smart phones” now can get Shapa Scale, an app that “gets to know you” and then hectors you to do healthy things like stop eating junk food. A Fridge Cam will sync with an app to tell you when you are low on groceries. Is it really that hard to open the refrigerator?
Wearable health-tracking devices add little to just paying attention to oneself, but do inform terrorists where our soldiers are and what they are doing. Google is testing “Bulletin” to allow us instantly to author and report a news story despite our lack of education in journalism. Do we really need more internet hugger-mugger?
Companies continue to take advantage of our natural tendency to seek attention, instant gratification, convenience, and to duck the hard work of informed thinking. These companies do not have our best interests at heart.
What’s wrong with Fridge Cam connected to the internet telling us on the way home we need to stop and get milk? Plenty.
The nation’s manufacturing genius should instead focus on dilapidated infrastructure and drug shortages. . We rush to create thinking machines without adequate human thinking about how to secure, control, and best use them.
Privacy is increasingly lost. The home used to be one’s castle, one’s mind personal, but now people willingly open their homes to the surveillance and “suggestion” of unknown actors. The Fourth Amendment to the Constitution cherishes privacy in its protection from government intrusion, but now the infrastructure is in place for a willing public to allow government intrusion that was anathema to the Founders.
What can one do? For me, judicious and informed use of the positive features of technology is the key. I have given talks nationally and in California on HIPAA compliance for healthcare providers and on the many horror stories of massive losses of patient records.
As a disconnected “Old Dog” no doubt considered a “skunk at the Garden Party” by some, I do not use social media except when relevant to my legal work and used within my firm’s security. I will kid others when I see them engrossed in their phones tapping away, “Better watch it, that stuff’s addictive!”
What can society do? Government can incentivize the focus of technology toward solving real problems like failing infrastructure, and, if we must have them, perhaps toward designing convenience devices that are disconnected and truly private. But government regulation of speech in the public square has its own dangers so the focus is on us.
We have compromised our privacy, perhaps irretrievably, but failure to educate ourselves on what technology has wrought and to resist temptation, manipulation, and instant gratification threatens a far greater catastrophe than loss of privacy. He will be 50 years late, but Orwell’s “Big Brother” looms in 2034, if not sooner.
Is our liberty next?
Daniel O. Jamison is an attorney with Dowling Aaron Incorporated. He can be reached at djamison@dowlingaaron.com.
